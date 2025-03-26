We glorify leadership, lifelong learning, and personal growth—but at what cost? Discover why the relentless pursuit of success might be making you miserable—and what to do instead.

I used to believe that chasing success meant never stopping until I reached the top.

My days were packed with meetings, deadlines, and endless to-do lists.

I thought being busy was proof of my drive and worth.

Over time, however, I saw how this constant chase affected both me and those around me.

Here I reveal how the hunt for high achievement can sometimes make you a worse leader.

My hope is that by sharing these experiences, you’ll find a better, more balanced way to lead and live.

Key Takeaways

The chase for success can drain your energy and weaken your leadership.

Constant pressure may cause you to overlook the people who truly matter.

Rethinking what success means can lead to a more joyful, balanced life.

Setting boundaries can reduce stress and improve team morale.

Small, genuine moments often carry more value than grand achievements.

Overcommitment can create a disconnect with your team.

True leadership is built on care, connection, and balance.

1. The Cost of Overcommitment

There was a time when my calendar was always full.

I believed that every minute counted.

But as I filled my days with back-to-back meetings and endless tasks, I started to feel the weight of constant busyness.

I had little energy left to truly connect with my team, and my own well-being began to suffer.

I eventually learned that saying “no” sometimes creates room for the things that really matter.

Working nonstop can leave you drained and less effective as a leader.

Here’s what I discovered along the way:

Energy Loss: Overcommitting drains your strength.

Missed Connections: Important moments with your team slip away.

Team Impact: A tired leader can dampen the team’s spirit.

Taking time to pause and breathe allowed me to recharge and reconnect with the people around me.

2. Losing the Human Touch

I once focused solely on tasks and numbers, forgetting that leadership is about people.

I spent my days sending emails and scheduling meetings but rarely paused to ask,

“How are you?”

I was so consumed by my goals that the simple act of caring for others was lost.

I discovered that when you neglect the small, warm interactions, you lose what makes you human.

Even a short conversation can build trust and lift spirits.

It reminded me that we are all in this together.

Here’s what I learned:

Diminished Connection: Focusing only on tasks erodes the personal touch.

Impersonal Communication: Routine updates can feel cold and distant.

Weakened Bonds: Neglecting small gestures can break the connection with your team.

Setting aside moments to simply talk with my team restored a sense of warmth and trust in our workplace.

3. The Trap of Endless Comparison

I used to measure my success by comparing my achievements with others.

As I watched colleagues and competitors, I thought that if I wasn’t ahead, I was failing.

This constant comparison made every accomplishment seem insignificant, and I always felt like I was one step behind.

The constant yardstick of comparison left me feeling insecure and anxious.

I began to see my unique strengths fade behind the numbers.

Instead of celebrating my wins, I was caught in a loop of doubt and pressure.

Self-Doubt: Comparing too much can make you question your value.

Perpetual Pressure: There’s always someone who seems to be ahead.

Stifled Joy: Focusing on others stops you from enjoying your own progress.

Eventually I learned that celebrating small wins and trusting my own journey brought more peace and confidence.

Recognising your unique path is key to both personal and leadership growth.

4. The Weight of Perfectionism

I always thought that anything less than perfect was a failure.

This belief made every task feel like a mountain to climb.

I worked hard to ensure everything was flawless, leaving little room for mistakes or learning.

My quest for perfection not only stressed me out but also made it hard for me to trust my team.

The pressure of perfectionism can make even small errors feel like disasters.

It creates an environment where neither you nor your team feels safe to take risks or try new ideas.

Crushing Pressure: The need to be perfect can sap your creativity.

Limited Growth: Fear of mistakes stops you from learning.

Distrust: Over-managing discourages your team from taking initiative.

Letting go of perfection allowed for a more relaxed and supportive atmosphere.

Trusting others and accepting that errors are part of the process helped me build a more resilient team.

5. The Myth of Constant Growth

There was a time when I thought every day had to be a step forward in growth.

If I wasn’t pushing forward constantly, I considered it a wasted day.

This mindset made me skip over the moments of rest and reflection, thinking that downtime was unproductive.

I realised that true progress isn’t always loud or fast.

Growth can be gentle, unfolding in small, quiet moments that you might overlook when you’re too busy chasing the next big thing.

Quiet Progress: Growth can be soft and subtle.

Lost Rest: Ignoring breaks can block real progress.

False Standards: The idea of nonstop growth sets unrealistic expectations.

By learning to value rest and reflection, I discovered that real progress often happens when you give yourself space to breathe.

6. The Toll of Leadership Stress

I wore my stress like a badge, thinking it was a sign of my hard work.

But I soon noticed that high levels of stress clouded my decisions and left me short-tempered with my team.

My words became sharper, and my actions less thoughtful.

High stress not only affects you—it creates a ripple effect that touches everyone around you.

I learned that managing stress was not about showing toughness but about preserving my ability to lead with a clear, caring mind.

Blurry Judgement: Stress can lead to poor decision-making.

Team Strain: Your stress often rubs off on your team.

Personal Burnout: Chronic stress leaves you feeling empty.

Taking steps to manage my stress made a big difference.

I found that a few mindful moments throughout the day helped restore balance, allowing me to lead with a calmer, more thoughtful approach.

7. Ignoring Work-Life Balance

For years, I believed that success meant being on call 24/7.

I let work spill into every part of my life, missing out on dinners with family, outings with friends, and time for myself.

Eventually, the lack of balance began to take its toll.

I felt isolated, and my creativity and energy began to wane.

When you ignore the balance between work and life, the joy in both areas fades.

I learned that setting boundaries isn’t a weakness—it’s a way to protect what matters most.

Lost Happiness: Constant work can leave you feeling empty.

Weakened Relationships: Important connections slip away.

Diminished Creativity: A tired mind struggles to think freely.

By setting clear boundaries, I began to enjoy work more and reconnect with the parts of life that bring real joy.

This change not only improved my well-being but also helped me become a more supportive leader.

Real-Life Reflections

I used to think that more work equalled more success.

However, chasing endless tasks left me with little energy and few genuine connections.

My journey taught me that leadership is as much about caring for people as it is about meeting goals.

I started to keep a small journal to note everyday wins.

Even simple successes—a kind word, a shared smile, a moment of quiet reflection—became highlights in my day.

This habit reminded me that success isn’t just about what you achieve; it’s about how you feel along the way.

Here’s what I learned:

Small Wins Matter: Celebrate the little victories.

Rest is Essential: Time away from work fuels creativity.

People Come First: The best leaders care deeply for their team.

Slow and Steady: Growth can be gentle and meaningful.

Boundaries Help: Protecting your personal time is a gift to both you and your team.

A New Approach to Leadership

Changing the way I viewed success made a world of difference.

I started to see leadership as an opportunity to build genuine connections, rather than a race to be the busiest person in the room.

Each morning, I began with a quiet moment just for me, and I made it a point to check in with my team on a personal level.

By shifting my focus from endless tasks to meaningful interactions, I created an environment where creativity and support thrived. I realised that a leader’s real strength comes from taking care of oneself and others, not from constantly chasing the next big achievement.

Stronger Bonds: Taking time for genuine conversations builds trust.

Better Decision-Making: A calm mind leads to wiser choices.

More Fulfilment: Balancing work and personal life brings true happiness.

Encouraged Teamwork: When you lead with care, others follow suit.

Sustainable Success: A balanced life is the best foundation for long-term achievements.

This shift wasn’t easy, but it was worth every moment.

My new approach allowed me to lead with more kindness and effectiveness.

Practical Steps to a Kinder Leadership Style

Here are some practical steps I took that might help you too:

Schedule Breaks: Even short breaks can recharge your mind.

Keep a Journal: Write down small wins and reflections daily.

Have Regular Chats: Spend a few minutes checking in with your team.

Set Boundaries: Define clear times for work and rest.

Celebrate the Little Things: Notice and appreciate everyday successes.

Practice Mindfulness: Take time to pause and centre yourself.

Embrace Imperfection: Allow mistakes as part of the learning process.

These steps helped me create a work environment that values both productivity and genuine connection.

Wrapping Up

The chase for endless success taught me some hard lessons.

I realised that constantly pushing without pause can take a toll on your energy, your team, and your joy.

I learned that true leadership comes from a mix of hard work and simple, heartfelt moments.

By choosing a more balanced way to lead, I found more satisfaction in both my work and personal life.

I hope my story helps you see that it’s okay to step back, take a break, and care for yourself.

Success isn’t about constant motion—it’s about building a life that feels full and genuine.

Trust in the little wins and the quiet moments.

Let your leadership be guided by care and connection.

Your Turn

Now it’s time for you to share your thoughts.

Reflect on your own journey and consider how small changes could lead to big improvements in your leadership style.

How can you embrace a more balanced approach?

Share your story or a small win that has made a difference in your life.

Your experience could be the spark that inspires someone else to lead with more care.

