7 Reasons Chasing Success Is Making You a Worse Leader

Tired of the endless chase for success? This episode explores the seven hidden costs of high achievement—from burnout to broken connections—and offers practical steps to becoming a more balanced, effective, and human-centered leader.

We're taught to glorify leadership, lifelong learning, and the constant push for personal growth. But have you ever stopped to ask, "At what cost?"

I used to believe that chasing success meant never stopping until I reached the top. Meetings, deadlines, and an endless to-do list filled my days. I wore "busy" like a badge of honour. Over time, however, I saw how this constant chase was not only draining me but also negatively affecting my team and my relationships.

In this episode, I share the seven critical lessons I learned about the hidden costs of high achievement and how shifting my perspective made me a better leader and a happier person.

