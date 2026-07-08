I created this image using automated photo editing tools on my website , inspired by the INTEGRATION pillar of AI for Growthenticity.

In my experience working with a team on digital initiatives, I noticed a recurring pattern. Leaders rush to buy technology before they know why they need it. They assume a new tool will automatically fix old problems. This fails because tools can’t replace clear thinking.

I once sat in a room where leaders debated which software to buy for months. They never asked what problem they were trying to solve. Because they lacked purpose, the effort stalled completely. This creates artificial urgency that burns people out.

We must start with business problems, not shiny new applications. Strategy must always dictate technology choices.

Key Takeaways

Strategy dictates tools: AI must serve strategy, not replace it.

Problems precede technology: Start with business problems, not tools.

Workflows need change: Integration requires redesigning workflows, not adding features.

Growth is iterative: Capability grows through small, continuous experiments.

The Strategy Meeting That Went Sideways

I recently observed a strategy meeting in an organisation I worked with. Everyone in the room wanted to use artificial intelligence. No one could articulate why, where, or how it would help. The conversation quickly became vague, abstract, and unfocused.

This situation revealed a clear emotional truth about modern work:

Leaders feel intense pressure to have an AI strategy ready.

Teams feel overwhelmed by unclear and shifting expectations.

Organisations jump into buying tools before defining their purpose.

It takes quiet confidence to pause this rush. A good leader has the courage to admit they do not yet know where AI fits. They ask questions instead of pretending to have all the answers.

This leads to a core insight about technology adoption:

AI strategy is not about buying the right tools.

It is about clarity, team capability, and shared purpose.

True integration begins with a clear goal, not a new application.

Why AI Belongs in Business Strategy

Technology is no longer just a technical add-on for the IT department. It reshapes how we make decisions and create value. Leaders must understand where these tools accelerate their actual goals. If you treat it as a separate project, it will fail.

We can understand this by learning through analogy. Think of AI as a capability layer, not a standalone project. It is like electricity; it powers the house but is not the house itself.

This shift in thinking requires a change in leadership approach:

Strategy comes first.

Technology comes second.

Value is the only metric that matters.

Leaders must focus on these structural changes:

Redesigning old systems to fit new realities.

Training people to think differently about their daily tasks.

Removing outdated policies that slow down progress.

Identify Where AI Creates Real Value

You can’t buy value; you have to design it. Value emerges when technology solves actual, documented problems. It doesn’t happen when tools are adopted just for appearances. We must break down value into four distinct strategic zones.

1. Decision Intelligence

Better predictions lead to faster insights and clearer choices. You can process information quickly to support human judgement.

2. Workflow Acceleration

Technology should remove friction, delays, and known bottlenecks. It speeds up routine tasks so people can focus on hard problems.

3. Customer Experience

Personalisation and responsiveness improve service quality directly. You can answer common questions faster and more accurately.

4. Innovation

New products and models create new opportunities for growth. You can test ideas that were formerly too expensive to try.

Identifying these zones requires healthy workplace debate. Leaders must actively challenge assumptions about where technology truly helps.

Consider these rules for finding real value:

Ignore the hype and look at your actual data.

Ask your team where they waste the most time.

Focus on tasks that repeat daily or weekly.

Redesigning Workflows for AI

Adding a new tool to a broken process just makes it fail faster. Integration requires workflow redesign, not just layering on new software. Because work changes, the way we manage work must also change.

Map out exactly how things get done today. This process requires empathy in leadership. You have to understand how people actually do their jobs.

When redesigning workflows, focus on these steps:

Mapping current workflows from start to finish.

Identifying friction points and unnecessary delays.

Understanding where data comes from and where it goes.

You also need to clarify the relationship between people and machines:

Defining clear boundaries for human versus machine roles.

Ensuring human-in-the-loop oversight for critical decisions.

Creating feedback loops to catch and fix errors early.

AI changes how work happens, not just who does it.

Build Capability Through Small, Strategic Experiments

Big technology rollouts almost always fail. They disrupt too much work at once and overwhelm the team. Capability grows through small, continuous experiments.

Follow these practical steps for safe integration:

Start with low-risk pilots in bounded areas.

Choose workflows with clear boundaries and measurable outcomes.

Build capability through micro-learning, not massive training events.

This is the essence of learning in the flow of work. Capability grows through daily, practical interactions with new tools.

To scale successfully, you must track your progress carefully:

Measure outcomes like speed, quality, accuracy, and effort.

Track how much time is actually saved by the new process.

Scale what works and immediately discard what fails.

Integration is an iterative process, not a straight line.

Grow Authentically in the AI Era

Technology integration requires clarity, humility, and a willingness to experiment. You can’t fake your way through this change.

Displaying authentic leadership means guiding teams through uncertainty with grounded confidence. Lead with clear values, not just a focus on performance. Technology is a strategic enabler for your team. It is not a shortcut, a threat, or a magic solution.

To succeed in this era, leaders must encourage specific behaviours:

Curiosity over external pressure.

Connection to purpose over speed of delivery.

Human connection over technological hype.

Avoid common leadership traps:

Pretending to understand technology you have never used.

Forcing adoption without explaining the underlying reasons.

Punishing people for failed experiments.

What This Article Explores

This article explores how leaders can integrate AI into business strategy with clarity and confidence. It explains how to identify value, redesign workflows, and build capability through small, strategic experiments. It also connects to the broader ideas in my full article ‘AI and Business Strategy’. In it, I unpack these concepts in greater depth. I also provide real-world examples of AI-enabled transformation.

AI and Business Strategy – Nomad Learning

Wrapping Up

Technology will not fix a broken strategy. It will only make your existing problems happen much faster. Because of this, you must start with a clear, human-centred purpose.

Focus on your people, redesign your workflows, and test small ideas. The most successful leaders use technology to amplify human capability.

🌱 The Growthenticity Connection

The core ideas explored in this article aren’t just isolated concepts. They deeply resonate with the principles of what I call ‘Growthenticity’:

‘The continuous, integrated process of becoming more oneself (authentic) through leading with questions, learning through action, and growing by embracing uncertainty and imperfection, all fuelled by curiosity.’

Integrating new technology forces us to confront our own ignorance. Because we don’t have all the answers, we must lead with questions. We learn through action by running small, imperfect experiments. This continuous cycle of testing and learning fuels our curiosity.

When we embrace the uncertainty of changing workflows, we grow. We become better leaders because we focus on human adaptability. This authentic approach builds trust while developing technical capability.

Your Turn

What is one workflow in your organisation that could be redesigned to take advantage of AI?

References & Further Reading

These sources deepen the article’s core argument. AI integration requires clarity, alignment, and strategic focus. They reinforce why leaders must understand value, workflows, and capability before deploying tools.

Davenport, T., & Ronanki, R. (2018). Artificial Intelligence for the Real World. Harvard Business Review.

Explains practical, business-focused AI adoption. Most value comes from augmentation rather than automation. Reinforces the article’s emphasis on workflow redesign and strategic focus. Brynjolfsson, E., & McAfee, A. (2014). The Second Machine Age.

Provides foundational insight into how digital technologies reshape economies and organisations. Supports the article’s argument that AI is a strategic capability, not a technical add-on. McKinsey Global Institute — AI Adoption Reports.

Offers data-driven insights into where AI creates value. Shows how organisations integrate it and what capabilities leaders must build.

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