Lead, Learn, Grow

Lead, Learn, Grow

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Bronce Rice's avatar
Dr. Bronce Rice
5hEdited

@Keith-Williams - Thank you! This really resonated with me. Aligning our “yes” with what truly matters is an act of self-respect. I’m learning to pause, reflect and choose more intentionally where and when I can. You remind us that boundaries aren’t about saying less to life but more about saying yes to what’s most meaningful.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Keith Williams
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture