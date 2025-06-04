Image created by an AI tool

It’s a common scene in workplaces and personal development circles: the dreaded “feedback session.” Palms get a little sweaty; defences go up, and often we walk away feeling scrutinised rather than supported. Feedback has conditioned us to view it as the primary tool for growth. But what if there’s a more empowering and progressive way to help ourselves and others improve?

I’m talking about feedforward.

For years, like many other people, I relied on feedback to guide my professional and personal growth. It was the conventional approach, but it often left me with a sense of lingering criticism.

The focus was always on what I had done before. I realised I needed to change my focus, and doing so significantly affected my growth.

I began my journey to discover my true self by asking different kinds of questions about my personal development.

Through this process, I stumbled upon the sheer power of looking ahead. This shift didn’t just change how I approached giving and receiving advice; it reshaped my understanding of growth itself. It’s about nurturing potential, not just correcting past missteps.

This article emerges from that experience and explores the ways in which feedforward can revolutionise future-focused growth.

Key Takeaways

Recognise the fundamental distinction between feedback, which focuses on the past, and feedforward, which focuses on the future.

Feedforward often yields more positive and actionable insights for personal development.

Practical ways to implement feedforward techniques in various settings.

How feedforward aligns with a growth mindset and principles of positive reinforcement .

The role of feedforward in better action planning and achieving desired outcomes.

The Old Guard: What’s Not Always Working with Traditional Feedback

We’re all familiar with feedback. It’s typically about reviewing past performance. “You did X well, but Y needs improvement.” “In the last project, Z was an issue.”

While well-intentioned, traditional feedback often carries inherent challenges:

Traditional feedback often evokes feelings of personal judgement and criticism, as it centres on past actions that are unalterable. This can make individuals feel judged. They also feel defensive. It’s tough not to take criticism of your past work as criticism of you.

It can be demotivating. A heavy emphasis on past mistakes can overshadow strengths and discourage individuals. Who wants to revisit their mistakes in vivid detail?

It’s not always actionable for the future: knowing what went wrong doesn’t automatically give a solution. It doesn’t provide guidance on how to do it correctly in the future. This is especially true if circumstances change.

It can be biased by the giver’s memory. The giver’s interpretation affects it. Human memory is fallible. Personal feelings can colour past events.

Consider this. How many times have you received feedback and thought, “Okay, but what do I do with that now?” This process is where the limitations often show. You wonder if there’s a way to overcome this backwards-looking perspective.

Introducing Feedforward: Charting a Course for Tomorrow

Executive coach Marshall Goldsmith popularised the term “feedforward,” which fundamentally changed the approach. Instead of dissecting the past, it concentrates on generating positive, future-oriented suggestions for improvement. It’s one of the most effective feedback alternatives I’ve encountered.

The core idea is simple: anyone can offer suggestions for the future, regardless of their knowledge of past performance. The focus is on “what you can do next time” rather than “what you did last time.”

This simple shift changes everything.

The Mechanics of Feedforward

A typical feedforward exchange looks like this:

Define a goal: The person seeking feedback clearly states specific behaviour. They specify a goal they want to work on for the future.

Example: “I want to be more effective at leading team meetings.” Ask for Suggestions: They ask for 2–3 specific, actionable suggestions for the future that help them achieve this goal.

Example: “What are 2–3 things I can do in future meetings to make them more engaging and productive?” Listen and Learn: The receiver listens attentively to the suggestions. The only response allowed is “Thank you.” There’s no critiquing the suggestions, no defending past actions, no “yes, but…” Simply engage in pure, unadulterated listening. This part is key for absorbing potential. Offer Suggestions (as the Giver): The giver provides 2–3 positive, future-oriented ideas.

Example: “Try starting each meeting with a clear agenda and desired outcomes.” Consider assigning a rotating timekeeper to make sure that discussions stay on track.

It’s clean. It’s constructive. It’s all about building, not breaking down. This attribute makes it a powerful coaching technique for anyone looking to foster positive reinforcement.

Why Feedforward Often Trumps Feedback for Future Growth

The advantages of incorporating feedforward into your development techniques are many and significant. It’s not just a minor tweak; it’s a different way of thinking about improvement.

1. It’s Positive and Empowering

Focusing on future possibilities is inherently more optimistic than dwelling on past mistakes. People are generally more receptive to new ideas for the future than to criticism about the past. This positivism creates a psychologically safe environment, encouraging openness and genuine engagement. When you are inspired by possibilities, growth feels less like a chore and more like an adventure.

2. It’s Actionable and Solution-Oriented

Feedforward directly provides concrete ideas for future actions. The suggestions are, by design, practical steps someone can take. This feature makes it much easier to translate advice into tangible changes in behaviour, leading to better action planning. It’s like getting a recipe instead of just a critique of your last meal.

3. It Can Be Given by Anyone to Anyone

You don’t need to know someone’s past performance intimately to offer helpful future suggestions. This democratises the advice-giving process. Peers, mentors, and even those unfamiliar with your specific context can offer valuable ideas. They base these ideas on their experiences and knowledge. It broadens the pool of wisdom you can tap into.

4. It Avoids Defensiveness and Discomfort

Since feedforward isn’t about past errors, there’s nothing to defend. The “thank you only” rule for the receiver reinforces this, preventing discussions from devolving into arguments or justifications. This simple rule is surprisingly powerful. It forces us to just listen. Listening is a skill many of us are still cultivating. This is especially true when it comes to our development.

5. It Promotes a Growth Mindset

Feedforward is built on the belief that people can change and improve. It encourages individuals to see challenges as opportunities for development, a hallmark of a growth mindset. This concept aligns beautifully with the idea of always learning and evolving, a cornerstone of authentic self-improvement.

I remember once working with a team member who was brilliant but struggled with presentations. Traditional feedback sessions always left them deflated. We switched to feedforward.

Instead of saying, “Your last presentation was disorganised,” we rephrased it.

The question became, “What are two things I can do to make my next presentation clearer and more impactful?”

The suggestions poured in. People recommended storyboarding key points first. They also suggested using more visuals and fewer text-heavy slides. The change was remarkable. They improved their presentations and gained confidence. They started asking for feedforward proactively. This, for me, marked a pivotal moment in promoting genuine personal growth.

I’ll share three key ways to start using feedforward, but first, let’s consider when it’s most effective.

When to Use Feedforward (And When Feedback Still Has a Place)

Feedforward can’t completely replace all forms of feedback. There are times when understanding past performance is necessary. This is especially true for formal reviews. Factually addressing specific incidents is also crucial.

Yet, feedforward shines particularly brightly for

Ongoing personal and professional development: when the goal is continuous improvement and skill-building.

Coaching and mentoring: To help individuals explore future possibilities and strategies.

Team brainstorming and problem-solving sessions aim to generate creative solutions for future challenges.

Building positive relationships: It’s a supportive and non-threatening form of interaction.

Think of it as adding a powerful, versatile tool to your development toolkit. One wouldn’t typically use a hammer for every task, correct?

Three Practical Ways to Implement Feedforward Today

Start using feedforward more easily than you can imagine. It doesn’t need elaborate systems, just a shift in approach.

1. The One-on-One “What’s Next?” Conversation:

Instead of asking, “How did I do?” Consider asking a trusted colleague or mentor, “What suggestions do you have for improving X?” What are 1–2 suggestions you have for how I can approach this issue more effectively in the future?”

Remember to just say “Thank you.” Absorb the ideas. Reflect later. This small discipline can unlock so much.

2. Team Feedforward Rounds:

In a team meeting, dedicate 15–20 minutes. Each person briefly states one thing they want to improve or achieve.

Others then offer one piece of future-oriented advice (feedforward) to that person.

This can be a fantastic way to build collective intelligence and support within a team. It’s a powerful exercise in shared growth.

3. Self-Feedforward:

You can even give yourself feedforward! Before you start a task you want to improve at, consider this question. Ask yourself, “What are two things I can do differently this time to achieve a better outcome?”

Write down your ideas. This proactive self-coaching can be incredibly effective for cultivating new habits. It’s about being your guide on the path to becoming more of who you want to be.

The beauty of these feedforward techniques is their simplicity and adaptability. They don’t need extensive training, just a willingness to ask different questions and listen in a new way.

Embracing the Journey of Future-Focused Growth

Shifting from a primary reliance on feedback to incorporating feedforward is more than just a change in technique. It’s a change in mindset. It’s about choosing to look ahead with optimism and a belief in the power of positive suggestion. It’s about recognising that growth isn’t always about fixing what’s broken; it is often about building something new and better.

The journey of personal development is continuous. By embracing tools like feedforward, we equip ourselves and others to learn from the past. We actively co-create a more successful and fulfilling future. It’s about leading with curiosity about what’s possible. We take small, actionable steps. Every stumble can be a setup for a step forward if we allow ourselves to learn and grow from it. We focus on looking ahead rather than behind.

Wrapping Up

The power to shape our future selves and capabilities lies in the questions we ask and the advice we seek. Feedback helps us understand past events. Feedforward provides a dynamic, positive path. It is highly actionable for future-focused growth. By concentrating on “what can be,” we unlock a more empowering way to develop ourselves. This approach is more effective in supporting the development of others. It encourages a proactive stance, turning the often-daunting prospect of improvement into an exciting exploration of potential.

Give it a try. Ask for feedforward. Offer feedforward. You’ll be surprised at how this simple shift can enhance your growth journey.

