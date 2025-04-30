Image created by an AI tool

Stop just managing time; start managing your energy! Learn practical strategies for peak performance, well-being, and avoiding burnout.

Share

Feeling stretched thin? Like you’re always chasing the clock, ticking off tasks, but still ending the day completely wiped out?

I know that feeling all too well.

For years, I lived by my calendar—scheduling every minute, optimising my workflow, and trying every time management trick I could find. I hit deadlines and got things done, but the cost was steep. I was productive, sure, but I was also exhausted, wired, and far from my best self.

It turns out time isn’t the real currency we should be managing.

Everyone gets the same 24 hours. What truly matters is the energy you bring to those hours.

You can have a perfectly scheduled day, but if your energy is in the basement, you won’t get meaningful work done. Or worse, you’ll push through, doing mediocre work and burning yourself out in the process.

Shifting my focus from time to energy changed everything. It’s not just about getting more done; it’s about doing your best work while feeling good and protecting your capacity to keep going without hitting a wall.

Key Takeaways

Time management alone often isn’t enough to prevent exhaustion and burnout.

Energy management focuses on optimising when you do what based on your natural rhythms.

Understanding different types of energy (physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual) is crucial.

Practical strategies include tracking energy levels; scheduling tasks; prioritising rest; and setting boundaries.

Managing energy supports better performance, greater well-being, and sustained effort over time.

Why Time Management Isn’t the Whole Picture

We learn to manage our time efficiently. Make lists, block schedules, and batch tasks. These are indeed valuable tools. But they operate on a faulty assumption: that your capacity is constant throughout the day, week, or month.

It simply isn’t.

Think about it.

Are you as sharp and focused at 8 AM as you are at 3 PM?

Can you tackle complex problem-solving right after a stressful meeting the same way you can after a refreshing break?

Naturally, the answer is no.

Your ability to perform fluctuates. It’s like trying to drive a car efficiently without ever checking the fuel gauge or noticing the engine sputtering. Time management is the route planner; energy management is making sure the engine is running well enough to get you there.

Constantly pushing against your natural energy tide leads to frustration, mistakes, and that creeping sense of depletion. It’s like swimming upstream all day. Exhausting!

Leave a comment

Understanding Your Energy Landscape

Energy isn’t just physical. You might have the physical stamina to sit at your desk for hours, but if your mental energy is shot, deep thinking is impossible. Conflict drains your emotional energy, making collaboration feel like a daunting task.

There are generally four dimensions to consider:

Physical Energy: This energy is about your body’s vitality and encompasses nutrition, sleep, movement, and hydration. Are you fueling your body properly? Are you getting enough rest? Are you taking regular breaks throughout the day?

Mental Energy: The energy relates to your ability to focus, concentrate, solve problems, and think creatively. What tasks require deep focus? What replenishes your mental batteries? Too much context switching or constant interruptions drain this fast.

Emotional Energy: This energy is about your mood, feelings, and ability to handle stress or interact positively. Certain interactions or tasks might feel emotionally draining, while others might lift you up. Being aware of such factors helps you navigate your day.

Spiritual Energy (or Energy of Purpose): This form of energy isn’t necessarily religious but is about your sense of meaning, purpose, and connection to your values. Does your work feel aligned with what matters to you? Do you feel a sense of contribution? A sense of contribution can sustain you through tough times or leave you hollow if it's missing.

Each of these sources influences the others. Poor sleep (physical) impacts your focus (mental) and makes you more irritable (emotional). Work that feels pointless (spiritual) drains your motivation (emotional/mental).

Mapping Your Personal Energy Rhythms

So, how do you start managing energy instead of just time? You get curious about yourself.

The first step is awareness. You need to understand your personal energy patterns.

When are you most alert and focused?

When do you hit slumps?

What activities boost you?

What drains you?

Try tracking your energy for a week or two. It doesn’t need to be complicated. Just grab a notebook or use a simple app. Note down:

What you were doing (task, meeting, break).

How you felt your energy was before and after (e.g., scale of 1–5, or simple high/medium/low for physical, mental, and emotional).

Any key observations (e.g., “felt wonderful after that walk,” “that meeting totally zapped me,” “my sharpest thinking was first thing”).

Pay attention to the subtle cues. That mid-afternoon slump isn’t laziness; it might be a natural dip in your physical energy. Do you feel a sense of dread before a certain task? It’s an emotional energy signal.

This exercise isn’t about judgement; it’s about gathering information. You’re learning your own unique operating manual.

Practical Steps to Manage Your Energy

Once you have a sense of your patterns, you can start making small, intentional adjustments. The process isn’t about perfect optimisation from day one; it’s about experimenting and finding what works for you.

Here are some strategies I’ve found helpful, organised by energy type:

Boosting Physical Energy

Schedule Movement: Even 10–15 minutes of walking or stretching makes a big difference. Don’t wait until you feel like it; build it into your day, especially before or after long sitting periods.

Prioritise sleep ruthlessly: its importance is non-negotiable for sustained energy. Determine the amount of sleep you require and safeguard that time as if it were an important appointment. Consistent sleep times matter, even on weekends.

Hydrate and Fuel Smart: Keep water handy. Pay attention to how different foods make you feel. Avoid sugar crashes by opting for balanced meals and snacks.

Take Real Breaks: Step away from your screen. Get outside if possible. Let your eyes and body reset. Short, frequent breaks are better than long ones, as they prevent mindless scrolling on your phone.

Strengthening Mental Energy

Batch Similar Tasks: Grouping emails, admin work, or writing sessions reduces mental switching costs.

Schedule Deep Work: Identify your peak mental hours and protect them fiercely for tasks that require focus. Turn off notifications! Close unnecessary tabs!

Build in Recovery Time: After a demanding mental task, give your brain a break. Listen to music, doodle, or stare out the window for a few minutes.

Manage Information Overload: Unsubscribe from newsletters you don’t read, set limits on news consumption, and process information intentionally rather than constantly reacting.

Nurturing Emotional Energy

Identify Energy Vampires: What interactions or situations consistently leave you feeling drained or negative? Can you limit exposure or change how you engage with them?

Seek Positive Interactions: Spend time with people who lift you up. Schedule short, positive connection points throughout your week.

Practice Emotional Release: Find healthy ways to process stress or frustration, whether it’s talking to someone, journaling, exercise, or mindfulness.

Set Boundaries: Learn to say no or negotiate expectations. Protecting your emotional space is vital.

Connecting to Spiritual Energy

Align Tasks with Purpose: Try to connect your daily work back to the bigger picture or your personal values. Why does this matter? Whom does it help?

Celebrate Small Wins: Acknowledge progress and accomplishments, no matter how small. This method builds a sense of momentum and meaning.

Make Time for What Matters: Ensure your schedule includes activities that genuinely light you up and connect you to your deeper values outside of work.

Reflect on Meaning: Regularly ask yourself why you’re doing what you’re doing. If the answer feels empty, it might be time to adjust your direction or approach.

Perhaps you’re wondering how to integrate all these strategies without adding more complexity to your life? It starts small.

Share Lead, Learn, Grow

Putting Energy Management into Practice

Implementing energy management isn’t about building another rigid schedule. It’s about becoming more flexible and responsive to your needs.

Start with Awareness: Use the energy tracking method mentioned earlier for a week or two. Just observe without judgement Identify One or Two Key Levers: Don’t try to overhaul everything at once. Based on your tracking, identify the biggest drain or most accessible energy booster. Focus there first. Maybe it’s getting to bed 30 minutes earlier or scheduling a 15-minute walk mid-morning. Schedule Energy Boosters: Just like you schedule meetings, schedule your breaks, walks, or focused work blocks during your peak times. Treat these as important appointments. Protect Your Peak Times: Learn to defer less demanding tasks (like answering emails or administrative work) to times when your energy is naturally lower. Guard your high-energy periods for creative work, problem-solving, or strategic thinking. Listen to Your Body (and Mind and Heart): This is the ongoing part. Energy management is a constant conversation with yourself. If you feel a dip, instead of pushing through relentlessly, ask what kind of energy is low. Do you need physical rest, mental stimulation, emotional space, or a reminder of your purpose?

This approach encourages you to be more honest with yourself about your limitations and capabilities on any given day. It’s okay if your energy is low occasionally. The goal isn’t to have boundless energy all the time but to use the energy you have wisely and replenish it intentionally.

Get 10% off a group subscription

The Real Payoff

Shifting from time management to energy management isn’t just a productivity hack; it’s a way to build a more sustainable relationship with your work and your life.

You’ll likely find

Improved Performance: Doing the right tasks at the right energy levels leads to higher quality work and fewer errors.

Increased Resilience: By proactively managing your energy, you build up your capacity to handle challenges and bounce back from setbacks.

Reduced Burnout: Consistently honouring your need for rest and recovery prevents the chronic depletion that leads to burnout.

Greater Well-being: Feeling in tune with your needs and rhythms contributes to a stronger sense of control and overall health.

More Authentic Work: When you’re not just pushing through exhaustion, you can show up more fully and creatively, bringing your best self to your tasks.

It’s a journey of self-discovery, really. It involves discovering what drives you, understanding what sustains you, and understanding how to align with your natural flow rather than resisting it.

Wrapping Up

Moving beyond simply managing minutes and hours to actively managing your energy is a powerful shift. It requires paying attention, experimenting, and being willing to adjust your approach based on what you learn about yourself.

The shift is less about imposing a rigid structure from the outside and more about cultivating awareness and responsiveness from within.

This way of working isn’t just more effective; it’s fundamentally more sustainable and feels a whole lot better.

Beyond Efficiency: An Energy Connection to Growthenticity

The core ideas explored in this article aren’t just isolated concepts about work habits; they deeply resonate with the principles of what I call ‘Growthenticity’:

“The continuous, integrated process of becoming more oneself (authentic) through leading with questions, learning through action, and growing by embracing uncertainty and imperfection, all fuelled by curiosity.”

💡Understanding your energy is a vital part of becoming more authentic. It asks you to question assumptions about how you “should” work and instead learn through experimenting with what actually sustains you.

Embracing the uncertainty of your daily energy levels is a big step in accepting who you are, moment to moment. This curiosity about your own internal landscape fuels genuine growth, helping you perform not just efficiently, but in a way that honours your true self.

👉 To delve deeper into concepts like ‘Growthenticity,’ gain access to practical tools, and connect with a supportive community focused on authentic and impactful growth, I invite you to explore my paid Substack offerings at Lead, Learn, Grow.

🌱Learn more about me and what I offer my free and paid Substack subscribers.🌱

Your Turn

How do you currently try to manage your energy throughout the day? What’s one small change you could experiment with this week based on your energy levels? Share your thoughts and ideas in the comments below — let’s learn together.

Thanks for reading...

If you enjoyed reading my story, please like and share any parts you think other readers would find interesting.

Share

Don’t forget to leave your comments about what you thought of this story.

Leave a comment

Consider following me here on Substack and subscribing to my stories.