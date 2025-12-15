Breaking the Urgency Addiction: Why Slowing Down speeds Up Execution

I remember staring at the little green dot on my team chat at 7:30 p.m. on a Tuesday.

I wasn’t chatting.

I just needed to appear available.

It wasn’t about output.

It was about performing presence.

That anxiety—the fear that your team or your boss might think you’ve checked out— is common. We’ve quietly replaced thoughtful leadership with immediate reaction. Somewhere along the way, speed became synonymous with competence.

But reacting instantly usually produces shallow thinking.

Real, sustainable velocity comes from slowing down, disconnecting, and responding only when you genuinely have something valuable to say.

The shift to hybrid work created what I call the green dot fallacy.

When leaders could no longer see people at their desks, many panicked. “Bums on seats” was replaced by online status indicators. We started managing by presence instead of outcomes.

An always-on culture took hold.

Quick replies began to look like high performance, while deep, focused work started to look like slacking off. It’s a dangerous trap. It tells your team their real job is to monitor chat, not solve complex problems.

The constant checking is addictive. Every ping delivers a small dopamine hit — a false sense of progress. Yet research shows it takes around 23 minutes to refocus after an interruption.

Constant pings degrade decision quality and lead to decision fatigue.

Authentic leadership requires reflection, not just the fastest reply.

So how do we break this pattern?

First, make writing your new leadership currency.

In an asynchronous world, your job is to be the clearest thinker in the room — not the loudest. Replace unstructured brainstorms with a written-first approach, like Amazon’s six-page memo.

If it isn’t written down, it didn’t happen.

Writing levels the playing field. Logic beats volume. Introverts and non-native speakers get the time they need to form their best ideas. A “Handbook First” mindset turns tribal knowledge into a durable, searchable asset.

Second, embrace burstiness.

Asynchronous work doesn’t mean no conversation. It means intentional conversation.

High-performing teams balance long periods of deep, disconnected work with short, high-energy bursts of alignment. I use the “3 Ds” to decide whether a meeting is needed:

Debate — when data exists but opinions differ

Decision — when a direction must be finalised

Development — for coaching, learning, or bonding

Everything else becomes a document or an email.

Instead of “No-Meeting Fridays”, try Core Collaboration Hours—for example, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. When everyone knows when availability is expected, trust increases and anxiety drops.

Third, humanise the delay.

Text can feel cold. Nuance is easily lost. To counter this, use high-fidelity asynchronous tools.

Instead of a long email, record a two-minute screen-and-voice video using something like Loom. Tone, warmth, and intent come through without scheduling another meeting.

And yes — use emojis.

A simple 👍 or 👀 says, “I see this,” without triggering a full reply cycle. These small signals build your team’s trust battery. They show that a delay isn’t disengagement — it’s respect for focus and the right to disconnect.

To put this into practice, borrow a modified Eisenhower Matrix for communication.

If it’s urgent and important , pick up the phone.

If it’s important but not urgent , write the memo.

If it’s urgent but not important, delegate or use AI.

Another powerful tool is a “User Manual of Me”. Ask each team member to write a short guide explaining how they work best. For example: “I focus best in the mornings; expect replies after 1 p.m.”

Clarity like this removes unnecessary anxiety.

Finally, set a personal service-level agreement. Tell your team: “I check email twice a day. Expect internal replies within 24 hours.” Then honour it. Boundaries protect mental energy — yours and theirs.

The leader’s role is changing.

It’s no longer about supervising presence. It’s about unblocking obstacles and providing clarity. Slowing communication often increases output quality, improves documentation, and expands your talent pool across time zones.

It feels counter-intuitive in a culture addicted to speed.

But if you want to move fast, you sometimes have to stand still long enough to choose the right direction.

So here’s a challenge: next week, cancel one status meeting and close your chat app for four hours.

The sky won’t fall.

Your stress levels might.

Breaking the urgency addiction takes courage and trust. By prioritising clear writing, intentional collaboration, and humanised delays, we reclaim our time— not to work more, but to work better.