Mark Williams
Jan 6

I understand where you’re going with this Keith. Trust is important for sure. And whilst it can and should be built before hand, it can and often is (in the right hands) built during a crisis. Over the years I’ve been involved with and then subsequently led several crisis situations. What I do believe (know) is that many crisis situations whilst they might exhibit the same consequences (e.g. security breach, customers impacted, employees unable to work etc.) do not have similar resolutions. The quick fix maybe, the root cause often not. So what’s truly important is that one does indeed (as you rightly articulate) plan properly for the scenarios and test those plans. Hopefully the plan will provide the resolution too but as above, in my experience it doesn’t. But what it does do is buy you enough thinking time to really consider what has happened and how to sort it out. Which yes, can and does involve trust. But trust without thought, discussion and some rationale for the solution… is imho dangerous territory for crisis management.

Neural Foundry
Jan 6

The trust reservoir metaphor is excellent. What jumps out is how the credibility tax compounds in a crisis, teams already hesitate and then the stakes go up so the hesitation intensifies. I was involved in a software rollback at a mid-sized firm couple years ago and the difference betwen departments with high-trust managers versus low-trust ones was night and day, one executed in hours while the other spent two days in endless clarification loops. That speed disparity alone can determine wheather an incident is contained or spirals.

