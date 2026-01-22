I designed this image using automated photo editing tools on my website .

Overwhelmed by information? Learn how to build a ‘Second Brain’ to capture, organise, and use your best ideas. Transform mental clutter into a powerhouse of creative output.

I recall standing in a hallway during a chaotic period. I was working on a complex digital transformation project. A colleague asked for research we had discussed three months prior. I knew I had read it. I knew it was brilliant. I knew it held the key to solving our current dispute. But for the life of me, I could not find it. It was buried in a sea of emails, bookmarked tabs, and disjointed meeting notes.

That moment of frustration was a turning point. Working with large teams, I noticed we spent more time searching for information than using it. We were constantly reinventing the wheel because we had lost the blueprints. We treated our brains like hard drives. We tried to store every detail, date, and decision.

The reality is that our biological brains are terrible at storage but excellent at connection. I stopped trying to memorise everything. I started building an external system—a ‘Second Brain’. My ability to lead changed. I wasn’t just reacting to emails anymore. I was connecting ideas from years ago to solve problems today. This shift moved me from feeling behind to having a sense of mental clarity.

Key Takeaways

Your brain is for processing, not storage: Relieve cognitive load by offloading memory to a reliable digital system. This frees your mind for creative solutions.

Organise for action, not by topic: Use the PARA method to file information based on its next use. Focus on its future application rather than its origin.

Summarise for your future self: Distil notes down to their core essence. This helps you retrieve wisdom in seconds during high-stakes decision-making.

The Crisis of Consumption

Modern professionals are drowning. Studies suggest we consume the equivalent of 174 newspapers’ worth of data every single day. In organisations I worked with, this manifested as an endless stream of documents and messages. This volume leads to information overload. The primary constraint on our performance is no longer access to information. Our constraint is our ability to retain and synthesise it.

We suffer from ‘information amnesia’. Valuable insights from podcasts, meetings, and books evaporate before we can apply them. You might listen to a brilliant podcast on leadership skills during your commute. Yet, the core lesson often disappears by the time you arrive at the office.

Building a Second Brain (BASB) is not just another productivity hack. It is strategic infrastructure for Personal Knowledge Management (PKM). It accepts a fundamental truth about human biology: ‘Your biology is about having ideas, not holding them.’ When you accept this, you stop beating yourself up for forgetting. You start building a system that remembers for you.

The Bottleneck: We have infinite input but limited processing power.

The Risk: We lose our best thinking to the noise of daily operations.

The Solution: An external system that acts as a safety net for your intellect.

What is a Second Brain?

A Second Brain is an external, digital system. It is designed to store, manipulate, and retrieve information. It can be a simple notes app or a complex database. The tool matters less than the intent.

From a perspective of ‘Growthenticity’, a Second Brain mirrors your intellectual journey. It is not just a filing cabinet for other people’s thoughts. It is a collection of what resonated with you. It shifts your focus from hoarding generic advice to curating a unique perspective. It integrates what you learn into who you are.

I used to be a digital hoarder. I saved every link ‘just in case’. This created anxiety. A mental list of ‘open loops’ mocked me every time I opened my browser. When I shifted to a curator mindset, that anxiety vanished. I only kept what served my personal growth or current projects.

Hoarder Mindset: ‘I might need this someday.’ Result: Anxiety and clutter.

Curator Mindset: ‘This connects to my current work.’ Result: Focus and utility.

The Outcome: You move from being a consumer of information to a creator of insights.

The Methodology: The CODE Framework

The most effective way to build this system is using Tiago Forte’s CODE framework. I have used variations of this for years to manage complex portfolios. It breaks the process down into four distinct steps.

C - Capture (Keep What Resonates)

Stop trying to save everything. Focus on high-signal information. When I read a book now, I don’t try to memorise the whole thing. I look for the 2 or 3 sentences that punch me in the gut. I use tools to ‘quick capture’ these thoughts at once. If you don’t capture it in the moment, it is gone forever.

Resonance: Only save things that spark a reaction.

Speed: Use voice memos or capture widgets to reduce friction.

Habit: Make capturing a reflex, not a chore.

O - Organise (Actionability over Topic)

This is where most people fail. They organise by subject (e.g., ‘Psychology’, ‘Marketing’, ‘Finance’). This is a mistake. You should organise by actionability. I was working with a team on a large rollout. I didn’t care about the topic of ‘Change Management’. I cared about project management for the ‘Project Delta Launch Plan’.

Use the PARA Method:

Projects: Active efforts with a deadline (e.g., ‘Q4 Report’, ‘Hiring Process’).

Areas: Ongoing responsibilities (e.g., ‘Health’, ‘Finances’, ‘Professional Development’).

Resources: Topics of interest (e.g., ‘Coffee brewing’, ‘Web design’).

Archives: Completed or inactive items.

This structure ensures your notes support your active work. It keeps you focused on moving projects ahead rather than just gathering dust.

D - Distill (Progressive Summarisation)

Raw notes are useless to your future self. If you save a 5,000-word article, you will likely never read it again. You need to distil it. I use a technique called ‘Progressive Summarisation’.

Layer 1: Save the notes.

Layer 2: Bold the best parts.

Layer 3: Highlight the bolded parts.

Layer 4: Write a one-paragraph executive summary at the top.

This creates ‘knowledge assets’. When I need to review a concept, I can glance at the executive summary. I can see the highlights in seconds. It respects my future time.

E - Express (The Output)

The goal is not storage; it is creation. A Second Brain accelerates your ability to create briefs, write articles, and make decisions. You never start from a blank page. You start with a collection of ‘Intermediate Packets’. These are previously distilled chunks of work.

Remixing: Combine old notes to create new ideas.

Speed: Draft projects 50% faster because the research is already done.

Confidence: Speak with genuine self-assurance because you have evidence at your fingertips.

The Evolution: From Storage to Digital Gardening

Early in my career, I treated my notes like a library. Books sat on shelves, static and unchanging. Today, I view my system as a digital garden. In a garden, things are alive. You don’t just file an idea away; you cultivate it.

Planting: Saving a rough, half-formed idea.

Watering: Adding new thoughts or links to it over time (The ‘Slow Burn’).

Harvesting: Using the mature idea in a project or conversation.

A major trend now is ‘bi-directional linking’. Tools like Obsidian or Roam Research allow you to link notes together like a personal Wikipedia. This moves away from rigid folders to ‘networked thought’. It allows wisdom to compound. You might connect a note on team dynamics with a note on biology. This sparks a totally new insight.

We are also seeing the rise of AI-augmented synthesis. I now use Large Language Models (LLMs) as a librarian. I feed my raw notes into an LLM and ask it to find connections I missed. This automates the heavy lifting. It turns messy data into insight generation.

Implementation: Technology vs. Behaviour

People often obsess over finding the right app. Notion, Evernote, OneNote. The uncomfortable truth is that the tool isn’t the leverage — behaviour is.

In the paid version of this article, I go deeper into Implementation: Technology vs. Behaviour, showing why future-proof systems matter and how leaders quietly build an unfair advantage through the compound interest of knowledge.

👉 You can read the full Implementation: Technology vs. Behaviour section by becoming a paid subscriber.

Wrapping Up

Building a Second Brain lets you move from reactive searching to proactive creating. It creates a sense of calm. You know your best thinking is safe. You stop worrying about forgetting and start focusing on connecting.

Are you building a library of wisdom that serves your future self, or just letting information wash over you?

Start small. Capture one insight today. File it by the project it serves, not the topic it covers. Your future self will thank you.

Your Turn

If you could send one piece of knowledge from today to your past self, what would it be? Consider the past five years. Alternatively, what advice would you choose to share? Do you have a system in place to ensure you don’t lose that lesson for the future?

🌱 The Growthenticity Connection

The core ideas explored in this article aren’t just isolated concepts. They deeply resonate with the principles of what I call ‘Growthenticity’:

‘The continuous, integrated process of becoming more oneself (authentic) through leading with questions, learning through action, and growing by embracing uncertainty and imperfection, all fuelled by curiosity.’

A Second Brain is the ultimate tool for harnessing curiosity. It encourages you to ask questions and capture the answers, no matter where they come from. By moving from passive consumption to active curation, you are learning through action. You take ownership of your intellectual development.

Furthermore, this system supports you as you embrace imperfection. You don’t need to know the final answer right now. You can capture a fragment, a rough idea, or a question. Let it grow over time. It allows your authentic interests to surface, creating a body of knowledge that is uniquely yours.

📋 Want the Implementation Tools?

Subscribe to Lead, Learn, Grow on Substack for:

✅ Exclusive workbooks with step-by-step exercises for every article

✅ Audio versions you can listen to on the go

✅ 2-week early access before articles appear elsewhere

✅ Community access with 65+ growth-focused professionals

Free tier: Weekly previews + community

Paid tier: Full articles + workbooks + audio + priority engagement

Start free →

Join us as we unpack these ideas and support each other on our journeys.

Here is some information about me and how to connect with me on different platforms.

Thanks for reading...

If you enjoyed reading/listening to my story, please like and share any parts you think other readers would find interesting.

Share

Don’t forget to leave your comments about what you thought of this story.

Leave a comment

Consider following me here on Substack and subscribing to my stories.

Ready to move beyond the fundamentals and dive deeper?

Upgrade now to get the complete implementation system for this article’s topic—plus the tools and support to make it work for you.

--- 🔒 PAYWALL: UPGRADE TO READ THE REST ---