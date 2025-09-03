Lead, Learn, Grow

Lead, Learn, Grow

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Williams's avatar
Mark Williams
5dEdited

An ode to Progress. What is progress? (Initial draft verse 1)

Two steps forward, one step back?

A slide to the side, a split, a divide?

A faster pace, better results.

Less speed, more haste?

I think maybe you’ve inspired me… 😂

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Keith-Williams
Yvonne Alison Junor's avatar
Yvonne Alison Junor
3d

Makes sense that me!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Keith Williams
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture