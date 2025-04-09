New to AI? Learn 5 simple ChatGPT prompts to instantly boost productivity for tasks like email drafting, summarising, and brainstorming.

Share

Artificial intelligence, AI, ChatGPT… it’s everywhere, isn’t it? Feels like you can’t scroll online without bumping into something about it.

Maybe you’re curious. Maybe you’re a little confused. Maybe you’re thinking, “Okay, but how can this actually help me get my work done without needing a computer science degree?”

I totally get it.

When I first started hearing about tools like ChatGPT, it felt like this big, complicated thing.

Something for tech wizards, maybe?

But then I started playing around with it, just dipping my toes in. And guess what? You don’t need to be a wizard.

There are some super simple ways to use it that can genuinely save you time and brainpower on everyday tasks. Real ChatGPT for productivity stuff.

Forget the complicated jargon. This is about practical, easy wins.

I want to share five dead-simple prompts — basically, instructions you give the AI — that I started using almost immediately.

These AI prompts for beginners helped me tackle common work chores faster, freeing me up for more important stuff.

Ready to give it a try?

Key Takeaways

Draft Emails Faster: Stop staring at a blank screen; get a starting point in seconds.

Summarise Long Texts: Quickly grasp the main points of articles, reports, or emails.

Brainstorm Ideas Instantly: Break through mental blocks and get fresh perspectives.

Explain Complex Topics Simply: Make tricky subjects easy for anyone to understand.

Refine Your Own Writing: Easily tweak your text to be clearer, shorter, or have a different tone.

Share Lead, Learn, Grow

Prompt 1: The Email Time-Saver

Ugh, emails. Sometimes you know what you need to say, but actually writing it feels like pulling teeth. You stare at the blank “Compose” window, type a sentence, delete it, type another… It eats up so much time.

This was one of the first things I tried using ChatGPT for. Instead of starting from scratch, I gave it some basic instructions. It’s like having a super-fast assistant who can whip up a first draft.

Here’s a basic structure I use:

Prompt: Act as a [Your Role, e.g., Project Manager]. Write a [Type of Email, e.g., polite follow-up] email to [Recipient, e.g., a client] about [Topic, e.g., the status of Project X]. Mention [Key Point 1] and [Key Point 2]. Keep the tone [Desired Tone, e.g., professional and friendly].

My Experience: I needed to send a quick email checking in with a colleague about some information I was waiting on.

I didn’t want to sound demanding, just a gentle nudge.

I used a prompt similar to the one above. Boom! ChatGPT gave me a perfectly polite draft in about 10 seconds.

I read it over, tweaked maybe one sentence to sound more like “me,” and hit send.

It probably saved me 10 minutes of agonising over the wording. This is a fantastic way to boost work productivity, AI style.

Quick Tip: Always read the draft! It’s a starting point, not always perfect. Make sure it sounds like you and has the right details.

Leave a comment

Prompt 2: The Summary Machine

Ever get sent a super long email thread? Or a dense report? Or find an interesting article but only have five minutes? Trying to quickly figure out the main points can be a headache. Your eyes glaze over; you lose track…

ChatGPT is amazing at summarising. It can condense pages of text into the key highlights. This is one of the handiest simple AI use cases I’ve found.

Here’s a prompt structure:

Prompt: Summarise the following text into [Number, e.g., 5] bullet points, focusing on the main ideas and key takeaways: [Paste the text here]

My Experience: I had meeting notes that were several pages long. I needed to share the main action items with someone who wasn’t there.

I copied the whole text and pasted it into ChatGPT with a prompt like the one above asking for 3–4 bullet points on action items.

It instantly pulled out the key decisions and who was responsible. HUGE time saver! It helped me quickly share the needed info without re-reading everything myself.

Quick Tip: You can ask it to summarise for a specific audience too (e.g., “Summarise this for someone who doesn’t know the project background”).

Give a gift subscription

Prompt 3: The Idea Spark Plug

We all get stuck sometimes. You need ideas for a presentation, a blog post, how to solve a tricky problem, or even just what to make for dinner! Staring into space hoping for inspiration doesn’t always work.

ChatGPT can be a fantastic brainstorming partner. It can generate lists of ideas based on your criteria, helping you break through that mental block.

This is a great AI tool for work when you need a creative nudge.

Here’s a simple prompt:

Prompt: Brainstorm [Number, e.g., 10] ideas for [Your Topic, e.g., team-building activities for a hybrid team]. Focus on ideas that are [Criteria, e.g., low-cost and easy to organise].

My Experience: I needed some fresh angles for my ‘Lead, Learn, Grow’ publication (yep, the one you’re reading!).

I felt like I was covering the same ground. I asked ChatGPT to brainstorm blog post ideas related to “managing energy, not just time.”

It spat out a dozen interesting angles, some I hadn’t considered.

Not all were gold, but a few were great starting points that got my own creative juices flowing again.

Quick Tip: Don’t just take the first list. Ask it to refine (“Give me 5 more ideas focused on…”) or combine ideas. It’s interactive!

Prompt 4: The “Explain Like I’m Five” Helper

Have you ever needed to explain something complicated to someone who isn’t an expert? Maybe a technical process to a client or a new company policy to your team? Finding the right words to make it simple and clear can be tough.

ChatGPT can translate complex information into plain English. This is one of my favourite ChatGPT tips for better communication.

Here’s a prompt you can adapt:

Prompt: Explain [Complex Topic, e.g., the concept of blockchain] in simple terms, like I'm explaining it to [Audience, e.g., a high school student / someone new to the industry]. Avoid technical jargon.

My Experience: I had to explain a somewhat technical change in our software workflow to a non-technical department.

My first attempt was full of jargon they wouldn’t understand.

I pasted my explanation into ChatGPT and asked it to simplify it for someone outside the tech team.

The result was much clearer, used analogies, and focused on why it mattered to them, not just the how. It made the actual conversation much smoother.

Quick Tip: Specifying the audience (“like I’m explaining to marketing,” “like I’m explaining to my grandma”) really helps ChatGPT tailor the language.

Thanks for reading Lead, Learn, Grow! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Prompt 5: The Polish & Refine Editor

Sometimes you’ve written something — an email, a paragraph, a report section — but it just doesn’t feel quite right. Maybe it’s too wordy, too formal, too bland, or not punchy enough. Editing your own work can be hard!

ChatGPT can act like an instant editor, helping you rewrite your text to meet a specific need. This goes beyond just grammar checking; it helps with style and tone.

Try this prompt structure:

Prompt: Rewrite the following text to be more [Desired Quality, e.g., concise / engaging / professional / casual / persuasive]: [Paste your text here]

My Experience: I wrote a draft announcement about a new team process. Reading it back, it sounded really dry and bureaucratic.

I pasted it into ChatGPT and asked it to rewrite it to be “more engaging and positive.”

The revised version used stronger verbs, had a bit more energy, and generally sounded less like a corporate memo.

Again, I tweaked it slightly, but it gave me a much better version to work with, saving me editing time. This is a core part of using ChatGPT for productivity.

Quick Tip: You can combine requests, like “Make this more concise and use a friendlier tone.”

A Few Words of Wisdom

Using these AI prompts for beginners is easy, but keep a couple of things in mind:

Check the Output: AI isn’t perfect. Always read what it gives you. Does it make sense? Is it accurate? Does it sound like you? Treat it as a first draft or a suggestion, not finished work.

Give Good Instructions: The better your prompt, the better the result. Be clear about what you want (role, audience, tone, format).

Don’t Share Sensitive Info: Be mindful of privacy and security. Avoid pasting confidential company or personal data into public AI tools unless your company has specific guidelines or private versions.

Wrapping Up

See? AI doesn’t have to be some big scary thing.

Tools like ChatGPT can be genuinely helpful assistants for everyday tasks.

By using simple, clear prompts like these five, you can start saving time, reducing frustration, and freeing up mental energy right away.

Don’t feel pressured to become an AI expert overnight. Just start small.

Try one of these prompts next time you’re stuck on an email or need to summarise something.

Experiment. Play around.

You might be surprised how much these simple AI tools for work can help boost work productivity AI style, even for total beginners. Give it a whirl!

Your Turn

Have you tried using ChatGPT or similar AI tools for simple work tasks yet?

What’s one prompt you’ve found helpful, or what task would you like to try using it for? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Thanks for reading/listening...

If you enjoyed reading/listening to my story, please like and share any parts you think other readers would find interesting.

Share

Don’t forget to leave your comments about what you thought of this story.

Leave a comment

Consider following me here on Substack and subscribing to my stories.