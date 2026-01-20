I designed this image using automated photo editing tools on my website .

Discomfort is inevitable, but suffering is optional. Learn how to distinguish between useless pain and strategic struggle to build a career of sustainable growth.

I recall a distinct moment early in my career while working on a project. I sat in my office late one evening, exhausted and frustrated. I believed that if I just worked hard enough, I would eventually reach a plateau where the work became easy. I thought success meant the end of friction.

I was wrong.

That belief was not just incorrect; it was dangerous. It led me to avoid difficult conversations and delay complex decisions because I viewed every struggle as a sign of failure. I did not understand then that the goal of leadership is not to eliminate difficulty. The goal is to choose which difficulty is worth your time.

You have likely heard the saying,

‘Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard.’

It often circulates as a motivational meme, but it holds a profound truth for professional life. You cannot opt out of friction. You can only decide if that friction will break you down or build you up.

Key Takeaways

Discomfort is a constant, but its quality varies. You cannot escape pain, but you can trade the pain of stagnation for the pain of growth.

Agency is the deciding factor. The difference between suffering and training is whether you chose the struggle or if it choses you.

Avoidance acts like high-interest debt. Skipping a difficult task today guarantees a much larger, more painful crisis tomorrow.

The Illusion of Ease

We often assume that a smooth day is a good day. But in my experience, a day without friction is often a day without progress. The desire for ease is a biological trap. Our brains are wired to conserve energy. This instinct served us well in the wild, but it destroys us in the office.

When we default to the path of least resistance, we invite a different kind of difficulty into our lives. We trade the sharp, temporary pain of action for the dull, chronic ache of regret. To lead effectively, we must categorise our struggles.

There are two distinct types of ‘hard’ in professional life:

The Passive Hard (The Cost of Neglect) Origin: This occurs when you fail to act. It happens to you. Examples: the panic of a deadline you ignored, the toxicity of a team you refused to correct, or the stagnation of obsolete skills. Feeling: You feel like a victim. It creates stress without progress. Outcome: This leads to burnout and resentment.

The Active Hard (The Price of Ambition) Origin: This is friction you invite in. It requires agency. Examples: the awkwardness of a difficult feedback session, the focus required for deep work, or the vulnerability of admitting a mistake. Feeling: You feel empowered, even if you are uncomfortable. Outcome: This builds capacity and resilience.



The only real difference between these two states is agency. One you choose; the other chooses you.

The Two Hards: A Framework for Friction

Once I understood the two types of hardness, I started to look at my daily tasks differently. I realised that avoiding a difficult conversation wasn’t saving me energy. It was simply transferring that energy into a debt I would have to pay later.

I began to see my tolerance for discomfort as an investment portfolio. We often discuss financial ROI, but we rarely consider the ‘Return on Discomfort’. If I am going to experience discomfort, I want to understand what I am acquiring in exchange for that pain.

Suffering is a bad investment. This is pain without purpose. It is repetitive. It is the result of repeating the same mistakes because you refuse to fix the root cause. It yields no dividends.

Strategic struggle is a good investment. This is pain with a roadmap. When you choose the ‘Active Hard’, you are investing energy to buy resilience, clarity, or future time.

When faced with challenges, ask yourself a straightforward question. ‘Is the discomfort I am feeling right now building equity in my future, or is it just a tax on my peace of mind?’ This is the essence of high-stakes decision-making. You must discern if the struggle serves a purpose.

The ROI Logic: Suffering vs. Strategic Struggle

The most dangerous trap for a leader is the compound interest of avoidance. Every time you skip a necessary but difficult action, the problem grows. It does not stay the same size. It compounds.

I learned this the hard way while working with a team early in my management career. I had a brilliant but toxic team member. I avoided the ‘Active Hard’ of addressing their behaviour because I hated conflict. I told myself I was keeping the peace.

In reality, I was incurring a massive ‘Passive Hard’. The team morale plummeted. Good people left. Eventually, I had to spend months rebuilding the culture I had let rot. My avoidance of a one-hour conversation resulted in hundreds of hours of damage control.

This is the delegation paradox in action:

The Scenario: You avoid training a delegate because it requires patience and slowing down.

The Cost: You end up working late nights doing low-leverage tasks yourself.

The Fix: You must embrace the discomfort of teaching, knowing it buys you freedom later.

This is not about ‘hustle culture’. It is the opposite. It is about essential skills like ruthless prioritisation. By choosing to focus on the specific challenge of saying ‘no’, you can avoid the more overwhelming issue of total burnout.

How to Design Your Struggle

You do not need to seek pain randomly. You need to design it. This requires a shift from a reactive mindset to a proactive one. It requires you to audit where your energy goes and redirect it towards struggles that pay off.

Here is a simple framework I used to shift my approach:

Step 1: The Pain Audit List the things that are currently causing you stress or pain. Categorise them. Is this ‘Passive Hard’ caused by avoidance? Or is it ‘Active Hard’ caused by growth? If most of your list is passive, you are in trouble.

Step 2: The Strategic Swap Identify one area of ‘Passive Hard’. Identify the ‘Active Hard’ required to dissolve it. Example: Swap the passive anxiety of an underperforming employee for the active discomfort of a performance review. This is problem solving in its purest form.

Step 3: Embrace the Stoic Mindset Stoicism has seen a resurgence in business for a reason. It frames difficulty not as an obstacle, but as the way. View the struggle as raw material. Use the resistance to sharpen your self-awareness.



Wrapping Up

A professional life without difficulty is a fantasy. If you aim for comfort, you will likely end up with chaos. The goal is not to find the easiest path. The goal is to find the most constructive burden.

Shift your thinking. Stop asking, ‘How do I make this easy?’ Start asking, ‘Which difficulty is worth my energy?’ Pick your battle today. If you do not choose your hard, life will inevitably choose one for you. And it will likely be the one with the lowest return on investment.

Your Turn

Which ‘Passive Hard’ are you currently enduring, and what is the one ‘Active Hard’ action you could take today to replace it?

🌱 The Growthenticity Connection

The core ideas explored in this article aren’t just isolated concepts; they deeply resonate with the principles of what I call ‘Growthenticity’:

‘The continuous, integrated process of becoming more oneself (authentic) through leading with questions, learning through action, and growing by embracing uncertainty and imperfection, all fuelled by curiosity.’

Choosing your struggle is an act of authenticity. It requires you to be honest about your limitations and brave enough to face them. When you step into the ‘Active Hard’, you are learning through action. You are accepting the imperfection of the process. This is how we grow. We do not evolve in comfort; we evolve when we remain curious enough to ask what the struggle is trying to teach us.

