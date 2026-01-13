Lead, Learn, Grow

Lead, Learn, Grow

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Williams's avatar
Mark Williams
2d

I do align with the basic premise herein my friend. I.e. good enough is good enough. However for me, I would still be very wary of setting any parameters e.g. 70% to “get permission” to take a decision. That could still be way more than is actually needed to make a decision. Or conversely, not enough. Decision making itself is simple. It is based on judgement. You can decide to go ahead. Or not to go ahead. Both are decisions. If you judge that a decision can be made, one way or another then that is sufficient. You do not need 70% to pass go. Judgement itself of course is far harder. But one can guide one’s self. E.g. just ask oneself some key questions. And make sure answers are as honest as they can be. I.e. value not vanity based.

Q1. Have we got sufficient information to make a decision (remember no data is still data)? Yes. (Then ask the so what questions).

Ok, if we say Yes, what do we expect if we have for it right? What could happen if we have got it wrong? Is it easy to recover from that? How? Etc.

Q1. No? Why not? What else are we needing? Why? What do we expect to change bid we have more info?

And so on.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Keith Williams · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture