Trust your feelings…

Image created by the author using DALL-E 3

Disclaimer: This is a true story, however peoples' names have been changed to protect their identities.

I never thought I would be getting into a fist fight at my company holiday party!

As the drinks started flowing, I could feel tension rising between Tom and Michael from accounting.

Their usual friendly ribbing was starting to turn aggressive.

I noticed Tom’s face growing red and the veins popping in his neck.

Michael’s smirk seemed more like a sneer.

Their jokes felt increasingly like needling rather than banter.

Normally, I might have ignored such micro-aggressions and escalating behaviours, but something felt off.

As their voices grew louder, I started having a bad feeling in my gut.

It was as if I could taste the confrontation in the air.

Being able to recognise emotions, both in myself and others, has helped me de-escalate potential conflicts countless times at work.

That night, trusting my instincts paid off.

I stepped in between, just as Tom took a swing at Michael.

Managing My Own Emotions

Cooling things down was not easy with alcohol adding fuel to the fire.

I had to stay calm myself, despite the testosterone fuelled tension.

Taking a few deep breaths, I spoke to each man in a low, calm tone.

Rather than making accusations, I empathised with where they both were coming from.

Once they saw that I understood their frustrations without judgement, they began to defuse.

Gradually, their body language relaxed as we had a respectful discussion about underlying issues.

Thanks to self-awareness and self-control, I avoided escalating the fight further.

Managing my own emotions under pressure helped me de-escalate a volatile situation before it turned ugly.

My self-regulation created space for resolution, rather than revenge.