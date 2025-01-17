Trust your feelings…
Disclaimer: This is a true story, however peoples' names have been changed to protect their identities.
I never thought I would be getting into a fist fight at my company holiday party!
As the drinks started flowing, I could feel tension rising between Tom and Michael from accounting.
Their usual friendly ribbing was starting to turn aggressive.
I noticed Tom’s face growing red and the veins popping in his neck.
Michael’s smirk seemed more like a sneer.
Their jokes felt increasingly like needling rather than banter.
Normally, I might have ignored such micro-aggressions and escalating behaviours, but something felt off.
As their voices grew louder, I started having a bad feeling in my gut.
It was as if I could taste the confrontation in the air.
Being able to recognise emotions, both in myself and others, has helped me de-escalate potential conflicts countless times at work.
That night, trusting my instincts paid off.
I stepped in between, just as Tom took a swing at Michael.
Managing My Own Emotions
Cooling things down was not easy with alcohol adding fuel to the fire.
I had to stay calm myself, despite the testosterone fuelled tension.
Taking a few deep breaths, I spoke to each man in a low, calm tone.
Rather than making accusations, I empathised with where they both were coming from.
Once they saw that I understood their frustrations without judgement, they began to defuse.
Gradually, their body language relaxed as we had a respectful discussion about underlying issues.
Thanks to self-awareness and self-control, I avoided escalating the fight further.
Managing my own emotions under pressure helped me de-escalate a volatile situation before it turned ugly.
My self-regulation created space for resolution, rather than revenge.
