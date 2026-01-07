Lead, Learn, Grow

Dr. Bronce Rice
5d

Keith - Happy New Year mate! I like how you frame failure not as a personal flaw, but as information the system is offering back to us. The move from “who failed” to “what happened” feels essential, not only for organizations, but for any environment where people are trying to grow without shrinking under fear. Not easy as you convey but psychological safety is a main condition that makes honesty possible.

What you’re pointing to is a different relationship with our "failures", one where responsibility looks forward instead of backward. When our errors, if we call them that, can be met with curiosity it stands a chace of becoming something that can be worked with instead of defended against. So important in life and it just may be the biggest competitive advantage we can put our time and mind towards.

And I love that is exactly what you are helping othes do here!

Keith-Williams
4d

Hey Bronce - great to hear from you me old mate! A very Happy New Year to you too. Hope all is well your end.

Thanks for the feedback on my story.

😀.

Yes, it is a little bit of a different take on the view a lot of people have about failure, isn't it?

There are so many different kinds of fears that people have. A friend of mine wrote a whole book about that subject. It was fascinating.

Here's to a great year ahead for you. I wish you every success with your business and your writing, Bronce 😀

