Through listening within with care and seeking diverse counsel, Jill found her way from lost to purposeful.

In this episode, we explore the inspiring journey of Jill, a marketing manager who went from feeling lost and burnt out to discovering her true purpose and launching her own successful consulting business.

Through consistent self-reflection, listening to her body’s signals, and seeking diverse perspectives, Jill was able to confront her unprocessed emotions and identify the patterns that were keeping her stuck.

We will delve into her use of a notebook to track her feelings, her attention to physical sensations as clues to deeper issues, and her gathering of feedback from trusted friends, family, and colleagues to identify her blind spots.

This episode highlights the power of small daily choices, how external feedback can illuminate our path, and how personal growth is a continuous journey rather than a destination.

Jill's story underscores the idea that empowerment comes from shining light on our own shadows and committing, each day, to becoming fully alive.

