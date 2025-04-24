Image created by an AI tool

Okay, let’s talk about something that makes most people’s palms sweat: giving constructive feedback. You know, telling someone they need to improve something. Yikes. It feels like walking a tightrope over a pit of awkwardness, doesn’t it?

You don't mean to hurt their feelings, crush their spirit, or sound like a nit-picking jerk. But you also know feedback is vital. It’s how people learn and develop. It’s about fostering what I like to call ‘Growthenticity’ — real, genuine growth spurred by honest, authentic conversations.

I used to absolutely dread these conversations.

My feedback tended to swing between two extremes: either it was so watered-down and polite that it offered no real guidance (“Maybe you could… try being a bit more proactive?”), or — when I was annoyed — it slipped into a harsh, judgemental tone that served no one.

Neither approach fostered Growthenticity; one lacked authenticity, and the other hindered growth. I needed a better way, something clearer and kinder for handling difficult conversations and feedback.

Then I learned about a simple little framework called SBI — situation, behaviour, and impact.

It’s not a magic spell, but gosh, it made things so much easier. It helped me organise my thoughts and deliver specific feedback (authentic to what happened) and objective feedback (focused on growth)—not personal criticism.

If you’re investigating how to give effective feedback that truly supports Growthenticity, this model is a fantastic tool.

Key Takeaways

Feedback Goal: Aim for ‘Growthenticity’ — helping the person genuinely understand and improve through authentic feedback.

SBI stands for situation (when/where), behaviour (what happened—observable actions), and impact (the result/consequence) .

Why It Works: It promotes authenticity by sticking to the facts; it enables growth by focusing on changeable behaviours and their results.

Result: Clearer communication, less defensiveness, and actionable steps for genuine improvement.

Why Giving Feedback Feels Like Defusing a Bomb

Let’s be real, these talks are tough! We worry about the other person’s reaction. Will they get defensive? Upset? Will it damage our relationship? It feels risky, like you might break that sense of authentic connection or inadvertently hinder their actual growth instead of helping it.

I remember once, early in my career, a manager told me my reports needed “more polish.”

Polish? What did that even mean? Was the writing bad? The formatting? The data? I had no idea what to actually do. The feedback seemed unclear and overly critical, leaving me feeling inadequate without providing any guidance. It wasn’t helpful at all.

That’s the danger of unclear feedback. It leaves people confused, anxious, or feeling attacked.

Feedback that supports Growthenticity needs to be specific enough that the person understands exactly what needs to change and why, delivered in a way that feels genuine and supportive. This is where the SBI feedback model shines.

Meet SBI: Your Framework for Growthenticity

Think of SBI as a simple recipe for structuring your feedback in a way that is both authentic and growth-oriented.

S = Situation: You pinpoint the specific time and place. (Grounds it in reality — Authentic)

B = Behaviour: You describe the specific, observable action. (Focuses on facts, not judgment — Authentic)

I = Impact: You explain the consequences or results. (Connects action to outcome — Enables Growth)

It’s straightforward, right? Let’s break down each piece through the lens of Growthenticity.

S is for Situation: Setting the Scene Authentically

This first step anchors the feedback in a specific, real moment. Instead of saying, “You’re often late for meetings,” which feels like a general attack and might not be entirely accurate, you pinpoint when and where.

Less Authentic/Helpful: “You need to participate more.”

More Authentic (Specific Situation): “Yesterday, during the 10 AM project planning meeting…” or “In the client call this morning…”

How does this impact Growthenticity? It makes the feedback undeniably real and less personal. You’re not talking about their overall character; you’re referencing something concrete that happened. It provides authentic context for the conversation.

I learned my lesson the hard way when someone told me I “wasn’t being a team player.”

When? Where? What did I do? Without the situation, I couldn’t even begin to understand the feedback authentically, let alone grow from it. Providing the “when and where” is the first step to a real conversation.

B is for Behaviour: Just the Authentic Facts

This is probably the most crucial part for ensuring the feedback feels genuine and is actionable for growth. You need to describe the person’s behaviour—what you actually saw or heard, not your interpretation or judgement of it. Stick to observable actions.

Think verbs. What did the person do or say?

Judgemental (Low Authenticity): “You were unprofessional in the client meeting.” (Unhelpful label)

Interpretation (Less Authentic): “You didn’t seem prepared.” (Your guess, not a fact)

Observable behaviour (High Authenticity): “You interrupted the client three times while they were speaking.”

Observable behaviour (High Authenticity): “The final section of the report you submitted was missing the data charts we discussed including.”

Observable behaviour (High Authenticity): “You arrived 15 minutes after the meeting started.”

Focusing on behaviour makes it objective and authentic. You’re describing an action, like a camera recording what happened. This approach reduces defensiveness because you’re not labelling the person. You’re describing what they did.

Keeping the feedback grounded in reality makes it more authentic—and focused on something the person can actually change, which is key for growth. Good communication skills leadership relies on this clarity.

I is for Impact: Connecting to Growth

Okay, so they did [Behaviour] in [Situation]. How does this contribute to their development or the team's success? The impact step provides an explanation of the potential consequences of that behaviour. This step helps the person understand why you’re mentioning it and why change is needed for positive growth (theirs or the team’s).

The impact could be on:

Project progress (Growth metric)

Team dynamics (Growth environment)

Client perception (Business growth)

Their own development path (Personal growth)

Examples for explaining impact (linking authentic behaviour to growth opportunities):

“…and the impact was that the client seemed annoyed, potentially hindering our ability to grow that relationship.” (Connecting interruption to relational growth)

“…the impact was that I had to spend extra time correcting it, which meant less time for me to focus on coaching you on the next step.” (Connecting errors to missed growth opportunity)

“…the impact was that the team missed your input, limiting the potential for a fully developed plan.” (Connecting lateness to team growth/effectiveness)

Understanding the ‘why’ is crucial for fostering that Growthenticity; it connects their authentic actions to real outcomes, paving the way for meaningful change and development.

Putting SBI into Practice: Fostering Growthenticity

Let’s see the SBI feedback model in action with a few constructive feedback examples, focusing on that blend of authenticity and growth:

🤔 Scenario: An employee frequently checks their phone during team meetings.

S: “During our team meeting this morning, when Sandra was presenting her update…” (Authentic context)

B: “…I noticed you were looking down and scrolling on your phone several times.” (Authentic observation)

I: “…and the impact is that it might suggest you’re not fully present, which could affect team collaboration and potentially limit your learning from the discussion.” (Impact on team growth/personal growth)

🤔 Scenario: A report contained several errors.

S: “In the final project report you submitted yesterday…” (Authentic context)

B: “…there were errors in the budget calculation on page 5 and a couple of typos on page 8.” (Authentic observation)

I: “…the impact is we need accuracy for the client, and fixing these takes time that could be used for developing the next phase. Let’s talk about proofreading strategies to help you grow in this area.” (Impact on project + framing for growth)

🤔 Scenario: Someone dominated the conversation in a brainstorming session.

S: “In the brainstorming session for Project Z this afternoon…” (Authentic context)

B: “…you shared several great ideas, but I also noticed you spoke immediately after others shared their points quite a few times.” (Authentic observation)

I: “…and the impact was that a few quieter team members didn’t get a chance to contribute, limiting the diversity of ideas we could grow from as a team.” (Impact on team idea growth)

Using SBI provides a pathway for feedback that feels real and aims squarely at development. This structure is valuable for performance review tips too, ensuring reviews are both fair and forward-looking.

Delivering the Feedback: Creating a Space for Growthenticity

SBI gives you what to say, but how you say it creates the environment for Growthenticity. These delivery tips help create a space where real feedback leads to real development:

Be Timely: Authentic feedback is fresh. Address things close to the event.

Be Private: Respect fuels growth. Have these chats one-on-one.

Make it a conversation: Growthenticity is two-way. Listen. Ask for their perspective. “What was happening for you then?”

Focus on the Future: Growth happens next. Discuss solutions. “How can you approach the situation differently?” “What support do you need to grow here?”

Using the SBI method may still lead to some uncomfortable moments during conversations, as they are inherently challenging. However, it offers a clear and fair framework that significantly enhances the likelihood that feedback will be received genuinely and used for positive development.

Wrapping Up

Effective feedback-giving is a crucial skill in cultivating Growthenticity, which is a state of genuine growth driven by authentic interactions.

The SBI model — Situation, Behaviour, Impact — is one of the most practical tools I’ve found for making those conversations less daunting and much more productive. It ensures authenticity by emphasising facts and objective behaviours, fosters growth by clearly connecting actions to outcomes, and creates opportunities for growth.

By using the SBI feedback model, you’re better equipped for giving effective feedback that truly supports genuine development and strengthens your team. It’s a great tool to help foster Growthenticity on your team. Give it a try next time!

Your Turn

How does the idea of ‘Growthenticity’ resonate with your experience of feedback? Does the SBI model seem like a useful tool for fostering more authentic and growth-oriented conversations? Share your thoughts!

Beyond the Conversation: The Growthenticity Connection

The structured approach of the SBI model isn’t just about delivering information; it’s about fostering an environment where individuals can authentically understand their impact and grow as a result. By focusing on specific situations and observable behaviours, you’re providing feedback rooted in reality, paving the way for genuine self-awareness and targeted development.

This commitment to honest interaction and intentional progress is at the heart of what I call ‘Growthenticity’:

“The continuous, integrated process of becoming more oneself (authentic) through leading with questions, learning through action, and growing by embracing uncertainty and imperfection, all fuelled by curiosity.”

The SBI model, with its emphasis on factual observation and clear impact, directly supports Growthenticity by ensuring feedback is both authentic in its delivery and conducive to meaningful growth.

💡 Think of SBI as a practical tool that allows you to cultivate ‘Growthenticity’ within your team and in your relationships. It moves beyond vague critiques to specific, actionable insights that empower individuals to develop in a way that aligns with their potential.

Share

