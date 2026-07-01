I created this image using automated photo editing tools on my website , inspired by the AWARENESS pillar of AI for Growthenticity.

I remember sitting in a boardroom of an organisation I worked with. The executive team had just approved a massive AI procurement. I asked a simple question about what the software actually did. Silence filled the room. No one knew. They bought it because their competitors were buying it.

This happens constantly. Leaders fear falling behind. Because technology outpaces their mental models, they approve budgets without understanding the mechanics. This creates confusion.

Good leadership requires quiet confidence. You must have the courage to admit when you don’t understand something. AI is not an IT problem. It is a strategic capability. You must understand how it works to make good decisions.

Key Takeaways

AI transforms workflows, not just tools: It changes how decisions are made and how value is created.

Leaders must understand capability boundaries: Misunderstanding AI leads to poor investments and unrealistic expectations.

Small, strategic experiments beat large, unfocused deployments: Testing ideas safely prevents massive financial waste.

The Shift — How AI Changes Work

AI shifts work in three distinct ways. Because it alters the nature of tasks, you can’t treat it like a software update. Therefore, you must rethink your operations.

Automation: Removing repetitive tasks.

Augmentation: Assisting human judgement.

Acceleration: Speeding up analysis cycles.

I often use learning through analogy to explain this. Think of AI as a ‘second brain’. This brain handles heavy cognitive lifting. Because it processes data quickly, you reach decisions faster.

It handles heavy cognitive lifting.

It requires constant human direction.

It lacks contextual wisdom entirely.

AI changes how work happens. It doesn’t just change who does it. So, leaders must adapt their oversight methods.

Where AI Creates Value in Business

AI only creates value when applied to specific business domains. Technology for its own sake creates waste. Thus, you must target specific problems.

Decision-making: Better predictions and faster insights.

Customer experience: Faster responsiveness and better service quality.

Productivity: Reducing friction and eliminating bottlenecks.

Innovation: Creating new products and testing new models.

In my experience, leaders often assume AI fixes everything. Because this assumption is dangerous, you must encourage healthy workplace debate. Challenge assumptions about where this technology actually helps.

Workflows become visibly smoother.

Teams spend less time on manual data entry.

Decision speed improves without losing quality.

Value emerges when AI improves real workflows. It never emerges when adopted for appearances.

Leadership Implications — What Leaders Must Understand

You can’t outsource your understanding of AI to the IT department. Because AI changes business functions, literacy is a central leadership skill. So, you must learn the boundaries.

Data dependencies: AI requires clean, organised data to function.

Capability boundaries: AI hallucinates and makes mistakes.

Ethical considerations: Bias and privacy risks require strict management.

Workflow redesign: You must change the process, not just the tool.

Human-in-the-loop oversight: Humans must verify AI outputs.

This shift creates anxiety within teams. Because people fear losing their jobs, resistance builds quickly.

Fear of job replacement creates anxiety.

Learning new systems causes fatigue.

Unclear expectations lead to frustration.

You must practise empathy in leadership. Understand how these changes feel to your team, and support them through the transition.

Practical Steps — How to Start Without Overwhelm

Leaders often freeze when faced with new technology. Because inaction is risky, the best approach is to act deliberately. Begin with specific workflows.

Map your value chain: Identify where decisions or delays occur.

Identify high-friction workflows: Look for predictable or error-prone tasks.

Run small AI pilots: Start with low-risk experiments.

Small tests provide immediate feedback. Because they limit financial exposure, they are safer than massive rollouts.

They limit financial exposure.

They build team confidence quickly.

They reveal hidden process flaws.

This approach supports learning in the flow of work. Your capability grows through continuous interactions with new tools. Strategic clarity always beats technological enthusiasm.

Grow Authentically in the AI Era

Leaders must stay grounded in reality. Because marketing hype distorts expectations, you must maintain a clear perspective.

Curiosity over fear.

Clarity over jargon.

Human connection over technological pressure.

AI is just a tool. Because it lacks wisdom, human judgement remains the centre of leadership.

AI suggests options.

Humans evaluate context.

Leaders make the final call.

This requires authentic leadership. Lead from grounded self-awareness rather than performance. Focus on human connection.

Wrapping Up

AI changes the mechanics of business. Because it alters workflows directly, you can’t ignore it. So, you must build your understanding now. Start small, test often, and trust your judgement.

🌱 The Growthenticity Connection

The core ideas explored in this article aren’t just isolated concepts; they deeply resonate with the principles of what I call ‘Growthenticity’:

‘The continuous, integrated process of becoming more oneself (authentic). We achieve such growth by leading with questions, learning through action, and growing by embracing uncertainty and imperfection. All of this is fueled by curiosity.’

Testing AI in your business forces you to embrace uncertainty. Because you will not have all the answers immediately, you must learn through action. Running small pilots provides this action.

Asking questions about workflows fuels your curiosity. Because this process reveals your true adaptive capability, you grow as a leader. Therefore, facing these technological shifts honestly builds your authenticity.

What This Article Explores

This article explores how AI reshapes business operations. It examines why leaders must understand capability boundaries. It discusses how strategic clarity prevents wasted investment. It also illustrates how these fundamentals connect to broader ideas. You can find more in my full article Understanding AI Technology and Its Impact on Businessoccurs. In it, I unpack the concepts in greater depth and provide real-world examples of AI-enabled transformation.

Your Turn

What is one workflow in your organisation that could be improved with a digital teammate?

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References & Further Reading

These sources deepen the article’s core argument: leaders need clarity, not complexity, to make informed decisions about AI. They reinforce why foundational understanding matters and how leaders can build literacy without becoming technical experts.

Davenport, T., & Ronanki, R. (2018). Artificial Intelligence for the Real World. Harvard Business Review.

(Explains practical, business-focused AI adoption and why most value comes from augmentation rather than automation. Reinforces the article’s emphasis on realistic expectations and workflow redesign.) Brynjolfsson, E., & McAfee, A. (2014). The second machine age: Work, progress, and prosperity in a time of brilliant technologies. W. W. Norton & Company.

(Provides a foundational understanding of how digital technologies reshape economies and organisations. Supports the article’s argument that AI is a strategic capability, not a technical add-on.) Stanford Institute for Human‑Centered Artificial Intelligence. (n.d.). AI Index Report. Stanford University.

(Offers data-driven insights into AI progress, adoption, and trends, helping leaders contextualise AI’s real-world impact and make informed strategic decisions.)

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