Lead, Learn, Grow

Mark Williams's avatar
Mark Williams
2d

The key thing for me is to recognise that whether you are more leaning towards data or more towards feelings, at the end of the day, you are still making a judgement call.

Nothing in life is certain except Death, Taxes & Change 😉.

Which also means the validity of your data set and the way you feel about things, can change.

Even with the analysis by paralysis nerds, it could well be argued that sooner or later they feel they have / still don’t have enough data.

What’s also important to understand / learn is how you do make a decision and how you learn from the decisions you make, to make better ones in the future.

