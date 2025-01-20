Stuck in time at “10 past 10”? Image created by the author using Luma-Photon-Flash

Time. It’s the one thing we all think we understand. We wake up, go to work, eat, sleep, and repeat. The clock ticks, the calendar flips, and life moves forward—or so we believe.

But what if I told you that time might not be what it seems? What if the past, present, and future aren’t as separate as we think?

Time has always fascinated me. As a kid, I’d stare at the clock during maths class, willing it to move faster. As an adult, I’ve found myself wishing I could slow it down.

But recently, I started questioning everything I thought I knew about time.

What if it’s not a straight line? What if it’s more like a tangled ball of yarn, with all moments existing at once?

This is my journey into the idea that time might be an illusion. I’ll share personal stories, scientific theories, and some mind-blowing possibilities that could change how you see your own life.

By the end, you might just rethink everything you thought you knew about time.

The Clock on the Wall: My First Doubt

It all started with a broken clock.

I was visiting my grandmother’s house, a place frozen in the 1970s. The wallpaper was floral, the couch was scratchy, and the clock on the mantle piece hadn’t moved in years. It was stuck at “10 past 10.”

“Why don’t you fix it?” I asked her one day.

She smiled and said, “Time doesn’t matter here.”

At first, I thought she was just being poetic. But the more I thought about it, the more I wondered: What if she was right? What if time doesn’t matter as much as we think it does?

That broken clock became a symbol for me. It reminded me that time is something we create, something we measure, but not something we fully understand.

The Science of Time: What We Think We Know

Most of us think of time as a straight line. The past is behind us, the future is ahead, and the present is where we stand. But science tells a different story.

Einstein’s Relativity: Time is Flexible

Albert Einstein changed how we see time. He said time isn’t fixed—it's relative. Depending on how fast you’re moving or how strong gravity is, time can speed up or slow down.

I remember learning about this in high school.

My teacher used the example of twins: one stays on Earth, and the other travels through space at near-light speed.

When the space-travelling twin returns, they’ve aged less than the one who stayed behind.

Mind. Blown.

If time can stretch and bend, maybe it’s not as rigid as we think [1] [11].

Quantum Mechanics: Time Might Not Exist

Then there’s quantum mechanics, the study of the smallest particles in the universe.

In this world, time doesn’t behave the way it does in ours. Some scientists even suggest that time might not exist at the quantum level [11] [13].

I’ll admit, I don’t fully understand quantum mechanics. But the idea that time might not be real at all? That’s both terrifying and exhilarating.

The Past, Present, and Future: Are They Really Separate?

If time isn’t linear, what does that mean for the past, present, and future?

The Past: More Than Just Memories

We think of the past as something that’s over and done with. But what if it’s still happening, just in a different part of the universe?

I once had a dream where I was a kid again, sitting in my childhood home.

Everything felt so real—the smell of my mum’s cooking, the sound of the TV in the background. When I woke up, I felt like I’d actually been there.

Was it just a dream? Or was I tapping into a moment that still exists somewhere?

The Present: A Fleeting Illusion

The present is the only moment we think we can experience.

But how long does it last? A second? A millisecond? By the time you’re aware of the present, it’s already the past.

I’ve tried to live in the moment, to really be present. But it’s harder than it sounds.

My mind is always racing, thinking about what’s next or what’s already happened.

What if the present isn’t a moment at all, but a constant flow?

The Future: Already Written?

We like to think the future is full of possibilities. But what if it’s already set in stone?

I used to believe in free will and that every choice I made shaped my future.

But if time isn’t linear, maybe the future is already out there, waiting for me to catch up.

Time and Identity: Who Are We Without Time?

If time is an illusion, what does that mean for who we are?

Our identities are tied to time. We’re the sum of our past experiences, living in the present, and hoping for a better future.

But if time isn’t real, are we still the same people?

I’ve had moments where I felt like a completely different person than I was a year ago. But if all moments exist at once, am I still that person too?

Wrapping Up

Time might be the most mysterious thing in the universe. We measure it, we live by it, but we don’t really understand it.

What if everything we think we know about time is wrong?

What if the past, present, and future are all happening at once?

I don’t have all the answers. But exploring these ideas has changed how I see my life.

It’s made me more curious, more open to possibilities, and more willing to question the things I thought I knew.

Maybe time is an illusion. Or maybe it’s something we’ll never fully understand.

Either way, it’s worth thinking about, don’t you agree?

Further Reading and Research

If you’re as fascinated by this topic as I am, here are some resources to dive deeper:

“The Order of Time” by Carlo Rovelli : A physicist’s take on why time might be an illusion [1].

Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy on Temporal Consciousness : Explores how we perceive time [5] [9].

“Time might be a mirage created by quantum physics” : A recent study suggesting time emerges from quantum entanglement [11].

Cultural Perspectives on Time : How different cultures view time, from linear to cyclical [8] [12].

“The Illusions of Time”: A book exploring psychological and philosophical aspects of time perception [15].

