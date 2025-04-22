Image created using an AI tool

“Growthenticity is the continuous, integrated process of becoming more oneself (authentic) through leading with questions, learning through action, and growing by embracing uncertainty and imperfection, all fuelled by curiosity.”

— Keith Williams

In this article: Future-proof your career by developing three essential skills. Stay relevant and resilient in the changing world of work.

Does the world of work feel like it’s spinning faster these days?

New technologies pop up constantly.

Job descriptions seem to change overnight.

Talk about AI replacing jobs is everywhere.

It’s enough to make anyone feel a little anxious about their career path.

Am I learning the right things? Will my job even exist in five or ten years?

I’ve definitely had those moments of worry.

Staring at my screen, writing this article, I am wondering if the skills that got me here will be enough for whatever comes next.

It’s easy to feel overwhelmed, like you need to learn everything all at once.

Chasing every shiny new tech trend can be exhausting and might not even be the right move.

Building a truly future-proof career requires more than just specific technical skills, as these can change quickly. It’s more about developing underlying abilities that help you handle whatever changes come your way.

This focus on becoming and adapting is central to what I term "growthenticity"—the continuous journey of growing more fully into your authentic self while navigating change.

These essential skills are the practical building blocks of that journey and provide career resilience. Think of them as your career superpowers. These are the essential career skills that provide career resilience.

Let’s chat about three big ones that I believe are becoming more important than ever.

These aren’t fancy buzzwords; they are practical abilities you can start working on today as part of your career development strategies.

Key Takeaways

Learn How to Learn (Fast!): Being adaptable and quick to pick up new things is vital.

Connect and Communicate Clearly, working well with others, regardless of where they are, is key.

Think Critically, Solve Creatively: Figuring things out and finding solutions is always valuable.

Skill 1: Be a Learning Machine (Adaptability is Queen/King)

Remember when you heard about the software programme that was supposed to be the next big thing but was replaced six months later? Yep, me too!

Technology changes. Processes change. Company directions change.

The one constant seems to be— well, change itself.

That’s why the ability to learn quickly and adapt might just be the most essential career skill of all.

It’s about learning agility.

It’s not just about what you know, but how fast you can learn something new when needed.

Such knowledge is core to upskilling for future success.

I used to get really frustrated when things changed.

Is a new system being implemented? Ugh.

Is there a change in the project goals? Double ugh.

I wanted things to be comfortable and predictable.

But that rigidity held me back.

I saw colleagues who embraced the changes, who learned the new tool or understood the new strategy, move forward much faster.

They weren’t necessarily smarter; they were just more adaptable.

Consider this: are you a robust oak tree, capable of breaking during a storm, or are you more akin to a willow, bending and flexing in response to the wind?

In today’s work world, being a willow is often much more effective.

How can you build this skill?

Get Curious: When something new comes up, try to approach it with curiosity instead of dread. Ask questions. Tinker with the new tool. Read the manual (or ask an AI chat tool like ChatGPT to summarise it)!

Embrace “Beginner’s Mind”: Accept that it’s okay not to know everything. Be willing to feel awkward or slow when learning something new. Everyone starts somewhere.

Seek Out Small Learning Ops: You don’t need to enrol in a huge course (unless you want to!). Try a short online tutorial for a relevant skill. Read articles about industry trends. Ask a knowledgeable colleague to show you something.

Reflect on Past Learning: Think about times you did learn something new quickly. What helped you? How can you replicate that process?

Building learning agility is a mindset shift first, then a practice. It’s about seeing change not just as a threat, but as a chance to grow. It is fundamental for career resilience.

Skill 2: Master the Art of Connection (Collaborate & Communicate)

You can be the smartest person in the room, with the best technical skills, but if you can’t work well with others or get your ideas across clearly, you’ll struggle. This is particularly true today, when teams are often dispersed, working remotely, or utilising hybrid models.

Collaboration and clear communication are essential, relevant job skills.

I’ve seen brilliant projects stall simply because team members weren’t communicating effectively.

Assumptions were made. There was a lack of clear communication. People worked in silos.

It was frustrating for everyone involved.

On the other hand, when a team, even one that is geographically dispersed, gels, it's because they prioritise clear, open communication.

Think about it:

How clearly do you explain your ideas in emails or messages?

How actively do you listen in meetings (both in-person and virtual)?

How well do you coordinate your work with colleagues?

Can you give and receive feedback constructively?

Are you able to tailor your communication to different audiences (technical vs. non-technical, etc.)?

These skills are muscles you need to exercise continuously. Particularly in writing, given the prevalence of asynchronous communication methods such as Slack and email, these skills are crucial to consistently practice.

Can you convey tone and meaning clearly without body language?

Ways to strengthen these skills:

Practice Active Listening: In your next meeting, really focus on understanding what others are saying before jumping in with your thoughts. Ask clarifying questions. Summarise what you heard to confirm understanding.

Be Clear and Concise in Writing: Before hitting send on that email or message, reread it. Is it easy to understand? Is the main point clear? Is there any jargon that could be confusing?

Seek Feedback on Your Communication: Ask a trusted colleague or mentor how you come across in meetings or writing. Be open to their suggestions.

Learn About Different Communication Styles: Recognise that people have different methods of communicating and receiving information. Adapt your style when needed.

Volunteer for Collaborative Projects: Actively put yourself in situations where you need to work closely with others.

Good communication prevents misunderstandings, builds trust, and makes teamwork actually work.

In a world where collaboration is key, this is a giant part of building a future-proof career.

Skill 3: Be a Problem Detective (Think Critically & Find Solutions)

Jobs are increasingly less about following a set routine and more about figuring things out, such as

Dealing with unexpected issues.

Analysing information to help us make good decisions.

Finding creative solutions when the path isn’t clear.

This is where critical thinking and problem-solving come in.

Computers and AI can process data incredibly fast. But people are still needed to interpret that data, ask the right questions, spot patterns, understand context, and come up with clever solutions to new or complex problems.

These skills are difficult to automate and highly valuable. They contribute significantly to career resilience.

I remember facing a bizarre technical glitch on a project once. There was no manual for it. No one had seen it before.

My initial reaction was panic. But then, working with a colleague, we started breaking it down.

What did we know?

What could we test?

What were the possible causes?

We systematically worked through it, eliminating possibilities and trying small fixes.

Eventually, we figured it out. That process—analysis, questioning, experimentation, and solving—was pure critical thinking in action.

How do you develop these skills?

Ask “Why?”: Don’t just accept information at face value. Dig deeper. Why is this happening? What’s the root cause? What assumptions are being made?

Look at Problems from Different Angles: Try to see an issue from multiple perspectives. How would a customer see this? How would finance see it? How would marketing see it?

Break Down Big Problems: Complex issues feel overwhelming. Practice breaking them down into smaller, more manageable parts. What’s the first small step you can take?

Seek Diverse Information: Seek different sources of information and opinions before making a judgement or decision. Don’t rely on just one source.

Practice Solution Brainstorming: When faced with a problem, push yourself to come up with multiple potential solutions, even some wild ones, before evaluating them.

Being able to think clearly, analyse situations, and find workable solutions is a timeless skill.

It’s one of the most important career development strategies you can focus on, regardless of your specific job title.

Wrapping Up

The future of work might seem uncertain, but focusing on these three core skills — adaptability and learning, communication and collaboration, and critical thinking and problem-solving — can provide a strong foundation for whatever comes next.

These are the essential career skills that help build genuine career resilience.

Technical skills matter, yes. But they often have a shorter shelf life.

These human skills are transferrable across roles, industries, and whatever technological shifts come our way. They are key components of a truly future-proof career, and they are also the practical embodiment of ‘growthenticity.’

As I define it, “Growthenticity is the continuous, integrated process of becoming more oneself (authentic) through leading with questions, learning through action, and growing by embracing uncertainty and imperfection, all fuelled by curiosity.”

Developing these skills — learning how to learn, connecting effectively, and solving complex problems — is actively living out Growthenticity.

Your Turn

Which of these three skills feels most important for your career right now? Or what other skill do you think is crucial for future-proofing a career?

Share your thoughts in the comments!

