I designed this image using automated photo editing tools on my website .

Learn faster with cognitive analogies. Master the art of using mental models and analogies to understand complex new topics with greater speed and depth.

Have you ever stared at a new, complicated idea? Maybe it’s a fancy marketing algorithm or a tricky philosophy. You might wish you had a secret decoder ring.

We’ve all experienced a sense of confusion amidst a plethora of unfamiliar terms and concepts. I’ve discovered a method that closely resembles this decoder ring: learning through analogy. It’s not just a clever trick. It’s how our brains connect the new with the old to make sense of new information.

I have spent more than twenty years helping folks untangle tricky concepts. These range from persuasive ad copy to complex brand strategies.

I’ve seen firsthand the magic that happens when a well-chosen analogy clicks. It’s like watching a light bulb go on, only brighter.

This article will show you how to leverage this natural cognitive shortcut. You will understand complex ideas faster. You will also remember them longer.

Key Takeaways:

Analogies are powerful bridges between what you know and what you need to learn.

Our brains naturally seek connections, making analogies a fundamental learning tool.

Building effective analogies involves finding similarities and knowing their limits.

Practice in creating your own mental models strengthens your understanding and recall.

Embracing a curious mindset fuels your ability to spot and create great comparisons.

Why Our Brains Love a Good Comparison

Think about it: from the time we’re tiny tots, we learn by comparing.

A dog is like a cat but bigger and barks. A car is like a bike, but with an engine and more wheels.

This isn’t just kid stuff; it’s how our minds work at every age.

Our brains are connection-making machines. They hate blank spaces in our mental maps. When confronted with something new, they instantly try to slot it next to something familiar.

This is where analogies shine.

They offer a ready-made “slot”. They provide a mental shorthand. This helps you quickly grasp the essence of something unfamiliar.

It does so by relating it to something you already feel comfortable with.

It’s less about memorising facts and more about integrating new data into your existing network of understanding.

This process makes the new information stickier because it’s linked to established memories. It’s a core cognitive tool that helps us navigate the world.

The Power of “It’s Like…”

I remember early in my career, trying to explain the concept of “brand equity” to a new client.

They were a small business owner, highly intelligent, but the technical terminology was causing confusion.

I saw the confusion in their eyes.

Instead of hitting them with more marketing speak, I paused and said, “Think of your brand like a well-tended garden. Every time you plant a good seed, it grows as a positive customer experience or a great product.

When you nurture it, you’re building up the soil. It becomes richer and more fertile. That richness is your brand equity. It makes future growth easier, and your harvest more plentiful.”

Suddenly, their face lit up. They understood.

We weren’t talking about abstract business terms anymore. We were talking about soil, seeds, and harvests. These were things they deeply understood about their lives.

That garden comparison, simple as it was, cut through the noise and forged a direct path to comprehension.

You wonder, “How do I find my garden analogy for my complex topic?” Don’t worry, I’ll share three key strategies, but first, let’s nail down what makes an analogy work.

Building Bridges: What Makes an Analogy Click?

A good analogy isn’t just any comparison. It’s a carefully chosen bridge. This bridge shares certain structural or functional similarities with the new idea. Still, it is also distinctly different in other ways.

Here’s what to look for:

Familiarity of the Source: The “known” part of your analogy must be known to you or your audience. If you use a metaphor about quantum physics to explain baking, your audience needs to understand quantum physics. Otherwise, you’ve just doubled the confusion.

Key Similarities: Find the core attributes or relationships you want to convey. For my brand equity example, the core was “investment leading to future value”. Gardens offer that.

Simplicity: The analogy should simplify, not complicate. If you need three paragraphs to explain the analogy itself, it’s too complex.

Clarity of Purpose: What exact aspect of the new idea are you trying to illuminate? Focus your comparison on that. Don’t try to make it a perfect, one-to-one match for everything; that’s rarely possible and often misleading.

Think of an analogy as a conceptual flashlight. You’re shining it on a dark corner of a new idea. The goal is to highlight its shape, not to perfectly recreate the entire room.

Get 10% off a group subscription

Crafting Your Own Mental Models: A Step-by-Step Guide

The real power comes when you don’t just hear analogies, but when you create them. This is where active learning kicks in, making the knowledge truly your own.

Here’s how I approach it: