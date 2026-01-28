I designed this image using automated photo editing tools on my website .

Are you grasping your team’s true intentions or just their words? Learn to decode silence, identify incongruence, and reveal the hidden subtext influencing their performance.

Early in my career, I participated in a high-pressure boardroom meeting where we faced a strict deadline. I had just laid out the recovery plan and looked around the table.

Heads nodded.

People took notes.

When I asked if we were aligned, I heard a chorus of ‘yes’.

I walked out feeling relieved. I thought I had secured the commitment needed to finish the project. But three weeks later, we missed the milestone. The work remained unfinished. The issues I thought we solved were still there, festering.

I was confused. They said they agreed.

I did not realise I had fallen for the ‘Agreement Illusion’. I listened to their words. I was deaf to their intent. I saw the nodding heads. I missed the slight hesitation before the ‘yes’. I missed the person who avoided eye contact. I missed the silence that wasn’t peace but fear.

Peter Drucker famously said, ‘The most important thing in communication is hearing what’s not said.’

It took me years working in complex organisations to understand this. To lead well, standard active listening isn’t enough. You need to move towards ‘forensic listening’. You must treat tone, timing, and silence as data points. These matter just as much as the spoken word.

Key Takeaways

Silence is a language: it is rarely empty. It often signals reflective practice, fear, or dissent. Each requires a different response.

Watch the gap: True listening involves spotting the incongruence between a verbal ‘yes’ and micro-behaviours that signal ‘no’.

Ask better questions: Binary questions invite fake agreement. Explorative questions uncover the hidden risks your team is afraid to voice.

The Agreement Illusion

We often mistake silence for consent.

In many meetings, we assume everyone is on board if no one argues. This is dangerous.

The ‘Agreement Illusion’ occurs when leaders prioritise the appearance of alignment. They ignore the messy reality of truth. It feels good in the moment. You leave the meeting thinking you are a genius.

But true collective alignment does not always look like nodding heads.

Often, immediate agreement is a warning sign. It suggests people are either disengaged or afraid. They may be waiting for you to leave so they can speak their minds.

To break this illusion, you must shift your focus. Stop listening for confirmation. Start listening for the truth. This requires a different set of skills.

Beyond Active Listening: The Art of Forensic Listening

Management training has focused on active listening for years.

We are taught to mirror body language, paraphrase statements, and nod encouragingly. These techniques show you are paying attention. However, they do not always help you understand the subtext.

Forensic listening is different. It is investigative.

It is not about interrogating your team. It is about noticing the gap between what is said and what is felt. You must distinguish between two very different states:

Compliance: The team member does what they are told because they must. They bring their hands to work, but not their heads or hearts.

Commitment: The team member buys into the mission. They will solve problems you haven’t even seen yet. They own the outcome.

When you listen forensically, you listen for commitment. You listen for the emotional weight behind the words.

You check if the energy in the room matches the plan on the whiteboard.

The Taxonomy of Silence: Not All Quiet is Created Equal

Silence acts as data.

But not all silence means the same thing. I learned to categorise silence into three distinct ‘flavours’ while working on sensitive projects.

Responding to all silence in the same way is a mistake. You need to diagnose it first.

Type 1: Reflective Silence The Signs: The person looks up or away. Their body is relaxed. They are not checking their phone. The Meaning: They are processing. They are actually thinking about what you said. This is gold. The Action: Do nothing. Do not interrupt. Let the thinking happen. If you speak now, you reset their cognitive process.

Type 2: Fearful Silence (The Freeze Response) The Signs: The person goes still. They might cross their arms or look down. The energy in the room drops. The Meaning: This is a nervous system response. They are afraid of retribution, failure, or looking foolish. The Action: You cannot force them to speak. You focus on building team trust. Back off. Reframe the situation to lower the stakes.

Type 3: Dissenting Silence The Signs: Tight jaws. Pursed lips. A quick glance at a colleague (the ‘eye roll’ exchange). The Meaning: They disagree. However, they lack the energy or trust to argue with you. This precedes ‘Quiet Quitting’. The Action: This requires constructive conflict resolution. You might need to handle this in private. Ask, ‘I sensed you weren’t fully on board with that last point. What am I missing?’



Spotting Incongruence: When Words and Behaviour Don’t Match

Humans lie poorly. Our bodies tell the truth.

Incongruence occurs when words conflict with nonverbal communication. As a leader, you must trust the non-verbal channel. It is almost always the honest one.

Here are the signals I look for:

Signal 1: The Lag What it is: A split-second delay between your question and their answer. Decoding: You ask, ‘Can we hit this date?’ There is a pause before ‘Yes’. That pause is the truth. The ‘Yes’ is the cover-up. The pause signals hesitation or mental conflict. Response: ‘I noticed a hesitation there. What is your gut telling you about the timeline?’

Signal 2: The Pivot What it is: Answering a slightly different question than the one asked. Example: You ask, ‘Is the report ready?’ They answer, ‘We have been working really hard on it.’ Decoding: They didn’t say yes. They told you about their effort to distract you from the result.

Signal 3: The Qualifier What it is: The overuse of diluting words that kill commitment. Keywords: ‘Technically’, ‘Basically’, ‘Hoping to’, ‘Should be’, ‘Ideally’. Decoding: These words are escape hatches. ‘It should be done’ means ‘It isn’t done, and I am worried it won’t be.’



Paying attention to these signals is a form of emotional intelligence. It lets you handle the reality of the situation before it becomes a crisis.

The Digital Filter: Reading the Room Remotely

Hybrid work has made this harder.

We cannot see the foot tapping under the table. We miss the nervous glance. But digital body language is real. It is just as loud if you know how to listen.

Erica Dhawan, an expert in this field, points out that digital cues are the new non-verbal signals.

Camera Off: This is sometimes just fatigue. However, a sudden switch to ‘camera off’ during a sensitive topic often signals hiding. It is a way to disengage or conceal a negative reaction.

The Verbose Shift: Watch for changes in baseline behaviour. A chatty team member might suddenly switch to one-word answers (’Ok’, ‘Received’, ‘Fine’). This is often a burnout prevention mechanism. They are conserving energy because they have none left.

The Chat Lag: Watch the ‘typing...’ bubbles in a messaging app. They appear and disappear for minutes before a simple ‘Sure’ is posted. This is significant. It means they were ‘socially drafting’. They wrote the real answer, deleted it, and settled for the safe answer.

The Leader’s Toolkit: Questions that Decode

If you want the truth, stop asking questions that invite a polite lie.

Questions like “Is everyone okay with this?” don’t surface honesty — they create social pressure. People nod. Risks stay hidden.

The real skill isn’t asking more questions.

It’s asking safer ones — and knowing how to name the silence in the room.

In the paid version of this article, I break down:

The exact questions that surface unspoken risks

A simple pre-mortem technique leaders use to prevent failure

A powerful labelling method that gives people permission to speak up

If you want to stop managing appearances and start leading with real presence, the full framework is available in the paid subscriber-only section.

Conclusion: The ‘Growthenticity’ Payoff

Do not become a permanent detective.

You do not want to spend your career analysing every pause or twitch. The goal is to build a culture where decoding isn’t necessary. People should feel safe enough to speak the truth plainly.

By listening to decode, you validate your team’s unspoken reality.

This shows you value their truth more than their compliance.

Show you can handle the silence. Hear the hard ‘no’ without punishing the messenger. This builds a foundation of authentic leadership presence. Authentic growth requires truth, even when it is uncomfortable.

Prove you can hear the invisible. Your team will eventually feel safe enough to make it visible.

Wrapping Up

Listening is not a passive activity; it is an active pursuit of the truth. Move beyond the surface level of words. Tune into silence, delay, and tone. You gain a superpower in leadership this way. You stop relying on the illusion of agreement. You start dealing with reality. It takes patience and courage to hear what isn’t said. The result is a team that trusts you enough to tell you what you need to hear. They tell you not just what you want to hear.

Your Turn

Think about the last time you heard a hesitant ‘yes’ from your team. Return to that moment now. What question would you ask? This question would help uncover what they were really thinking.

🌱 The Growthenticity Connection

The core ideas explored in this article aren’t just isolated concepts. They deeply resonate with the principles of what I call ‘Growthenticity’:

‘The continuous, integrated process of becoming more oneself (authentic) through leading with questions, learning through action, and growing by embracing uncertainty and imperfection, all fuelled by curiosity.’

Decoding silence relates to curiosity in leadership. It involves internal enquiries about what is really happening in the room. You must embrace uncertainty. Accept that silence might hold uncomfortable truths or dissent that challenges your plans. You choose authenticity over the comfort of false agreement when you listen to the unsaid. This choice fuels your leadership with the curiosity needed to understand the humans in front of you.

