Dr. Bronce Rice
1d

Keith - Great piece. I love your emphasis on intrinsic motivation during uncertain times. This feels especially timely and I appreciate how you wove in ideas like mastery, autonomy and connection, all psychological anchors that often get overlooked when urgency kicks in.

What stands out to me is your reminder that leadership should be about creating meaning, offering presence and staying in relationship with those we lead. As someone who’s spent decades exploring how we design our lives for psychological wellbeing, I find your idea of “Growthenticity” a beautiful synthesis. A model that gives leaders permission to lead as they are while still holding the growth of others in mind.

You offer a solid roadmap here. One I hope finds its way into the hands of many who are navigating the fog to help them with care, clarity and, for me most importantly, curiosity.

Thank you for this. It matters.

