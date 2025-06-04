Lead, Learn, Grow

Dr. Bronce Rice
@Keith-Williams - this piece is a masterclass in grounded, emotionally intelligent leadership. The framing of courage and care as twin pillars really resonated with me especially as someone who’s spent decades navigating difficult conversations in both clinical and relational spaces. I appreciate how you normalize the fear without pathologizing it and instead offer a psychologically sound, practical path forward rooted in self-awareness and intentionality.

The idea of “Growthenticity” is powerful as it captures the ongoing process of becoming, through uncertainty, through dialogue, through showing up imperfectly but sincerely. This is the kind of work that not only transforms relationships, but deepens our own capacity for meaningful connection and mutual understanding.

