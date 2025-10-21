I designed this image using automated photo editing tools on my website .

Test-drive your next career move. Learn how to use low-risk prototypes. Explore side projects and experiments. Gain clarity and knowledge about a new field or role.

Have you ever found yourself at a crossroads in your career? You grapple with a significant decision that brings with it a familiar sense of unease. I’ve certainly been there. Early in my professional journey, I distinctly recall contemplating a major move into an entirely different industry.

While the prospect was invigorating, the sheer uncertainty of it all was overwhelming. I felt an immense weight to select the ‘correct’ path. I had to commit to something enormous without a real grasp of its day-to-day realities.

It was during this period that I came across the powerful concept of career prototyping. This approach revolutionised my perspective on professional transitions. I learned to implement small, deliberate steps rather than making a monumental jump. These steps allowed me to test my hypotheses. They also helped me collect tangible data about my potential next career direction.

Key Takeaways

Discover a powerful, iterative framework for de-risking major career transitions.

Learn how small, deliberate experiments can reveal your true professional passions and aptitude.

Uncover practical strategies for gathering real-world insights and building evidence before making significant commitments.

Gain clarity and confidence in your next professional move with actionable methods and an exclusive subscriber workbook.

