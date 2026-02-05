I designed this image using automated photo editing tools on my website .

Are hidden assumptions holding your team back? Use the Ladder of Inference and first principles thinking to challenge the status quo. Drive true innovation.

I recall sitting in a boardroom surrounded by stacks of paper and tired faces. We were trying to fix a broken process. It was costing us time and money.

I asked a simple question: ‘Why do we print these forms in triplicate?’

The room went silent. Finally, a colleague shrugged. ‘That is just how we do it,’ he said.

This moment stuck with me. We were not making decisions based on facts. We were running on autopilot, fuelled by old assumptions.

I have seen this pattern repeat itself constantly across various sectors. I advised an education technology group. I also worked on a project for a judicial organisation.

The biggest barrier was rarely technology. It was the invisible script in our heads. To practise effective leadership, you must learn to identify these scripts.

We assumed we knew what the customer wanted. We assumed the old methods were the safest.

These assumptions often led to wasted effort and missed opportunities.

Challenging what you know is uncomfortable. It requires you to admit that your experience might be outdated.

I once worked on a complex integration project. I realised I had to let go of my own ‘best practices’. I needed to find a solution that actually fit the context. It was humbling, but it was necessary.

You must learn to spot these mental traps to lead well. Stop predicting the future based on the past. Start looking at the raw data right in front of you.

Key Takeaways

The danger of autopilot: Relying on past successes creates a blind spot. This blind spot stifles innovation.

The Ladder of Inference: Understanding this mental model helps you pause. It reminds you to check your data and avoid incorrect conclusions.

First Principles Thinking: Break problems down to their fundamental truths. This lets you rebuild better solutions from the ground up.

The Cautionary Tale

History is full of giants who fell asleep at the wheel.

We all know the stories of Blockbuster and Kodak. They did not fail because they lacked smart people or resources. They failed because they held onto a rigid assumption.

Blockbuster assumed people wanted the physical experience of a store. Kodak assumed digital photography would not replace film quality.

This happens because of a biological trait called ‘Predictive Processing’. Our brains are efficiency machines. To save energy, the brain predicts outcomes based on past patterns. It does not analyse every new piece of information.

Efficiency: The brain takes shortcuts to process the world quickly.

Pattern Matching: It looks for familiar shapes and routines.

Blind Spots: It ignores data that does not fit the established pattern.

In business, this evolutionary advantage becomes a liability.

The market changes faster than our internal patterns do. When we treat our interpretations as objective facts, we create an ‘illusion of objectivity’. We stop seeing reality.

Leaders must fight this natural urge to stay agile. You must build systems to ‘fact-check’ your intuition. This skill is essential for escaping cognitive traps that lead to bad decisions.

The Framework: Understanding the Ladder of Inference

Organisational psychologist Chris Argyris created a model to explain our tendency to draw hasty conclusions. It is called the Ladder of Inference. It visualises the split-second steps our brains take from seeing data to taking action. Understanding this ladder is the first step in regaining control.

Here are the rungs of the ladder, starting from the bottom:

Raw Data: The objective reality (e.g., a team member misses a deadline).

Selected Data: We subconsciously filter data (e.g., noticing they also missed a meeting).

Added Meaning: We interpret this culturally or personally (e.g., ‘They do not care about this project’).

Assumptions: We formulate a theory (e.g., ‘They are unreliable’).

Conclusions/Beliefs: We solidify this into a mindset (e.g., ‘I cannot trust this person’).

Action: We act on the belief (e.g., stop delegating work to them).

The most dangerous part is the ‘Reflexive Loop’. Once you form a belief, it influences the data you select next time. If you believe someone is lazy, you will only notice when they take a break. You will miss the times they stay late. This creates a self-fulfilling prophecy.

The solution is ‘Climbing Down’. You must consciously pause before you act.

Ask yourself: ‘What data am I basing my decisions on?’ and ‘Is there another interpretation?’

This pause often prevents unnecessary conflict and bad strategy. It helps you avoid leading through silence when you should be communicating.

The Methodology: First Principles Thinking

We need to go deeper than just checking our biases to truly innovate. We need a method to strip away the noise. This is where First Principles Thinking helps with problem-solving.

Most people reason by analogy. They look at what competitors are doing or what worked last year. They try to make small improvements to existing models.

First Principles Thinking is different. It requires you to boil a process down to its fundamental truths.

Identify the problem: clearly state what you are trying to solve.

Break it down: List the physical realities or facts that cannot be changed.

Reconstruct: Build a solution based solely on those facts.

Aristotle defined this approach centuries ago. Elon Musk uses it today to build rockets.

Musk did not ask, ‘How do we make this battery cheaper?’ instead, he asked, ‘What are the material constituents of a battery?’ He also asked about their market value. He realised that the raw materials were cheap. The cost was in the process.

This shift changes your perspective:

Incremental: ‘How do we make this form easier to fill out?’

Exponential: ‘Is this form even necessary?’

Agile: ‘Does this meeting add value, or is it just a habit?’

This type of thinking is vital for complex environments. It moves teams away from blindly following ‘best practices’. It guides them towards creating context-specific solutions.

The Mindset: Intellectual Humility and Unlearning

Tools are useless without the right mindset. You need intellectual humility. Such humility is not about lacking confidence. It is about having high openness. It is a distinct recognition that your beliefs might be wrong. This requires deep self-awareness.

In the past, leaders were expected to have all the answers. The ‘gut feeling’ of a senior executive was law. Today, data analytics and AI are challenging that reliance.

Data over instinct: Hard numbers often contradict experienced intuition.

Openness to change: Being willing to change your mind when presented with new evidence.

Curiosity: Asking ‘why’ instead of stating ‘how’.

The World Economic Forum has highlighted unlearning as a critical skill. The ability to let go of obsolete methods is now more valuable than learning new ones.

I worked on a project that involved a major system overhaul. Identifying the necessary technical skills was straightforward. The hard part was getting the team to unlearn their old workflow habits.

The same principle also applies to diversity and inclusion. Assumption-checking is critical for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI).

Combat bias: It helps us question the scripts we run about other people.

Reduce microaggressions: we stop assuming intent and start asking for clarification.

Broaden views: It encourages seeking diverse perspectives rather than relying on an echo chamber.

🔐 Actionable Strategies: Tools to Break the Cycle (Paid)

Anyone can tell a team to ‘think better’.

That never works.

Real change requires practical tools that force clearer thinking—especially when assumptions, hierarchy, and groupthink get in the way.

In the paid version of this article, I break down three field-tested strategies I’ve used to help teams:

Dig past surface-level explanations to uncover true root causes

Create safe, structured dissent without personal conflict

Replace opinion battles with data-driven clarity

These tools don’t just improve discussions—they change how decisions are made.

👉 Upgrade to a paid subscription to access the full breakdown, real examples, and step-by-step guidance on how to use these tools with your own team.

Conclusion

True growth requires vulnerability. You must be willing to admit that your current mental map might be wrong.

Authenticity includes being honest about what you don’t know. It takes courage to stand in front of a team and speak. You must say, ‘I am operating on an assumption here; let us test it.’

I challenge you to identify one ‘fact’ about your role that you have not questioned for over a year. Maybe it is a weekly report, a standing meeting, or a client interaction rule. Subject it to the Ladder of Inference. Ask if it is based on raw data or old beliefs.

Remember the old Zen proverb: ‘You can’t fill a cup that is already full.’

Innovation requires emptying the cup of assumptions. Only then can you make space for something new.

Wrapping Up

Challenging assumptions is not just about fixing business processes; it is about sharpening your mind. By using tools like the Ladder of Inference and First Principles, you move from reactive habits to proactive leadership.

The most effective leaders are those who never stop asking ‘why’, even when the answer seems obvious.

Your Turn

What is one ‘best practice’ in your current role? Do you suspect it might actually be a ‘bad habit’? Could this be based on an outdated assumption?

🌱 Question Your Assumptions: The Growthenticity Connection

The core ideas explored in this article resonate deeply with the principles of what I call ‘Growthenticity’:

‘The continuous, integrated process of becoming more oneself (authentic) through leading with questions, learning through action, and growing by embracing uncertainty and imperfection, all fuelled by curiosity.’

Growthenticity requires the courage to admit you do not have all the answers. When you question your assumptions, you are embracing uncertainty. You are leading with questions rather than directives.

This openness lets you learn through action. It allows you to test your beliefs against reality. It is a fundamental step in moving away from the ‘perfect’ leader facade. It helps you become a more authentic, curious learner.

📋 Want the Implementation Tools?

Subscribe to Lead, Learn, Grow on Substack for:

✅ Exclusive workbooks with step-by-step exercises for every article

✅ Audio versions you can listen to on the go

✅ 2-week early access before articles appear elsewhere

✅ Community access with 65+ growth-focused professionals

Free tier: Weekly previews + community

Paid tier: Full articles + workbooks + audio + priority engagement

Start free →

Lead, Learn, Grow is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Join us as we unpack these ideas and support each other on our journeys.

Here is some information about me and how to connect with me on different platforms.

Thanks for reading...

If you enjoyed reading/listening to my story, please like and share any parts you think other readers would find interesting.

Share

Don’t forget to leave your comments about what you thought of this story.

Leave a comment

Consider following me here on Substack and subscribing to my stories.

🤿 Ready to move beyond the fundamentals and dive deeper?

Upgrade now to get the complete implementation system for this article’s topic—plus the tools and support to make it work for you.

--- 🔒 PAYWALL: UPGRADE TO READ THE REST ---