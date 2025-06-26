I designed this image using automated photo editing tools on my website

It’s easy to cheer when the scoreboard lights up with a win. We all love a clear victory, a target smashed, a project delivered flawlessly. But what about the journey to get there? What about the effort, perseverance, and tears shed when the results fall short of expectations? The dedication was undeniable.

I’ve been in the leadership game for a good while now. I’ve learned one important lesson.

Focusing only on the final score can leave many valuable players unseen.

It can also leave them unappreciated.

It can, quite frankly, crush spirits and stifle the very innovation and resilience we crave in our teams.

This piece is about shifting that focus. It’s about building a growth culture. Recognising effort is a fundamental leadership strategy. We’ll explore how valuing the process, learning, and sincere contribution can ignite motivation. Even when results wobble, these strategies truly last. These strategies boost team morale. They embed positive reinforcement into your team’s DNA.

You’re about to discover why putting process over outcome (at least sometimes) is very powerful. It is one of the most impactful forms of employee appreciation you can offer.

Key Takeaways

Recognising effort builds psychological safety, encouraging risk-taking and learning.

Focusing on the process reveals valuable skills and behaviours beyond the final numbers.

Consistent acknowledgement of sincere contribution boosts long-term motivation and morale.

Feedback on effort from effective leadership offers a path ahead for future development .

A culture that values effort embraces learning from imperfection.

The Pitfall of the “Results-Only” Mentality

We often succumb to conditioning, don’t we? From school grades to sales quotas, we often prioritise the bottom line. It’s understandable. Results satisfy financial obligations, achieve strategic objectives, and offer a concrete indicator of advancement.

But a relentless and exclusive focus solely on outcomes can lead to significant pressure.

I remember a young marketing coordinator; let’s call her Simone. She poured weeks into a campaign proposal. Her research was meticulous, her creative ideas fresh, and her presentation passionate. The campaign, due to external market shifts we couldn’t predict, didn’t hit its ambitious targets. In a purely results-driven environment, Simone felt like a failure. However, her manager chose a different approach.

He sat down with Simone, not to critique the numbers, but to dissect the effort. “Simone,” he began, “I saw the incredible work you put into understanding our new audience segment. The way you mapped out the user journey showed real strategic thinking.” He asked about her research process. He also inquired about what she learned from the unexpected market reaction. Additionally, he wanted to know how she will approach a similar challenge next time.

What do you think that did for Simone’s team morale?

What impact did it have on her determination to try again?

When we solely celebrate home runs, we unintentionally deter players from taking the field. They fear striking out. We miss the chance to see the grit. We miss the learning and the small wins along the way. These are the true building blocks of sustainable success and a thriving growth culture.

I bet you’re wondering how to make that shift without losing sight of necessary goals.

Why Sincere Effort Deserves the Spotlight

Illuminating genuine effort provides more than a fleeting sense of satisfaction. It’s a strategic move with lasting benefits.

It fuels intrinsic motivation , as people feel motivated when they see the results of their hard work. Acknowledging dedication taps into a deeper well of motivation. This happens regardless of a less-than-perfect outcome. They’re not just working for the bonus. They’re not solely motivated by public praise for a win. A sense of purpose drives them. They have a wish to learn and contribute. Such an approach is a powerful motivation strategy .

Building resilience is important because not every project will achieve runaway success. That’s just business. That’s life! Acknowledging effort teaches team members that setbacks are part of the process, not a total stop. They learn to pick themselves up, analyse what happened, and apply the lessons. That’s resilience in action.

Encouraging innovation and risk-taking is essential; if only perfect outcomes are rewarded, few individuals will be willing to take risks. Why risk it all with a bold, new idea? It’s too risky. But if you value the effort, the rigorous thinking, and the courage to try something different, you create innovation. This fosters a playground for new ideas. This is where those “what if” questions lead to breakthroughs.

Focusing on effort helps leaders develop skills and competencies by providing specific feedback. This feedback is based on how tasks are accomplished. For example, “I observed that you effectively collaborated with the design team on this project. You continued to collaborate even when you had differing opinions. That’s a huge asset.” This feedback reinforces positive behaviours and helps individuals see their progress in action.

Strengthens Team Cohesion: When team members perceive their genuine contributions as valued, it fosters a fair environment. Mutual respect develops not just for the “star players” who happen to be on the winning project. It reinforces the idea that “we’re in this together,” which is a cornerstone of high team morale.

Think about it: the quiet developer who spends extra hours refactoring code for better long-term stability. Their work does not promptly show up on a feature list. Or consider the customer service agent who patiently handles a complex and frustrating issue. They show empathy and turn a detractor into a loyal customer. Even if their call handling time is slightly longer, the impact is significant. Their effort is immense and vital.

Practical Strategies for Recognising Effort

Okay, so we agree that recognising effort is important. But how do you actually do it effectively? It’s more than just saying “good job.”

1. Be Specific and Sincere with Your Feedback

Generic praise feels… well, generic. Try saying, “I was really impressed with the depth of analysis in the market trends section. Your report stood out because of this detail. I especially liked how you connected it to our long-term strategy. Your effort in conducting the research is clearly evident.”

This particular leadership feedback demonstrates your attentive engagement. You’re not merely tracking the routine. You’re acknowledging the particular thought, skill, or perseverance demonstrated. This sincerity is key to positive reinforcement.

2. Acknowledge the Process, Not Just the End Point

When a project concludes, especially if it was challenging, take time to discuss the journey.

“What were the biggest hurdles you overcame?”

“What part of the process are you most proud of?”

“What did you learn that you can apply to future projects?”

These questions shift the focus from a simple win/loss to the valuable experience gained. This is where you really lean into valuing process over outcome. This approach allows individuals to express their personal development. They can assimilate their acquired knowledge. At the same time, they experience the recognition of their diligent efforts.

3. Create Platforms for Sharing “Glorious Attempts”

Sometimes the most valuable lessons come from things that didn’t quite pan out. Consider:

“Learning Labs” or “Retrospectives”: Dedicate time for teams to share not just successes but also “noble failures.” These are projects that required significant effort, yielded valuable lessons, but did not yield the desired outcome. Frame it as a learning opportunity for everyone.

Internal Shout-Outs: Use team meetings or internal communication channels. Highlight instances of exceptional effort, problem-solving, or collaboration. Recognise efforts, even if the project is still ongoing or hasn’t hit every target.

Such recognition normalises imperfection and reinforces the idea that learning and trying are highly valued aspects of a growth culture.

4. Separate Effort & Learning from Performance Reviews (Sometimes)

Effort can inform performance. Be careful about directly tying all compensation or advancement solely to efforts that didn’t yield desired business results. The goal is to encourage effort as a path to better outcomes. Nevertheless, consistent high effort, a proactive learning attitude, and demonstrable growth in skills are performance indicators.

The trick is to find a balance. Acknowledge and reward the learning, grit, and dedication. Let that be part of the conversation about an individual’s contribution and development. I knew a manager who created a “Grit Award.” It was a small, fun recognition. It acknowledged someone who showed exceptional perseverance on a tough task. Although it was unrelated to salary, it significantly increased employee appreciation.

5. Lead by Example

How do you react when your efforts don’t lead to the desired outcome? When you talk about what you learned, you're modelling the behaviour you want. Discuss the effort you put in. Explain how you’ll approach things differently next time. This authenticity is contagious. You show that it’s okay not to have all the answers and that striving and learning are paramount.

The Long Game: Building a Culture of Appreciated Effort

Shifting from a purely results-driven mindset to one that equally values genuine effort isn’t an overnight fix. It’s a cultural cultivation. It requires consistent, authentic, positive reinforcement. Leaders must genuinely believe that the journey is just as critical as the final score. Learning is equally important. The sincere contribution also holds equal weight.

When people know their hard work will be seen, questions encouraged, and stumbles treated as learning opportunities, something amazing happens.

They feel recognised and valued.

They encourage their questions and treat their stumbles as learning opportunities.

They bring more of themselves to their work.

Their curiosity, resilience, and willingness to tackle challenging tasks increase.

They start to embody that spirit of continuous growth.

They do this because they’re not chasing a reward. They do it because they’re part of a culture that truly sees and values them. That, my friends, is how you build a team. It is a team that achieves outstanding things and grows authentically in the process.

Wrapping Up

Focusing solely on outcomes can often mean we miss the richness of the journey. We overlook the dedication, the problem-solving, and the sheer hard work that individuals pour into their tasks.

By consciously choosing to acknowledge and reward genuine efforts, we’re not just being “nice.” We’re making a strategic investment in our people and our organisation’s future. We’re fostering a growth culture where learning from every experience, perfect or not, becomes the norm.

This approach builds team morale and leads to more sustainable and meaningful success. It’s about seeing the whole person and the whole process, not just the bottom line.

🌱 Effort, Growth, and the Authentic Journey: The Growthenticity Connection

The core ideas explored in this article include the emphasis on valuing the process. It also covers learning from challenges and recognising sincere contributions. These ideas aren’t just isolated concepts. They deeply resonate with the principles of what I call ‘Growthenticity.’

“The continuous, integrated process of becoming more oneself (authentic). We achieve such growth by leading with questions, learning through action, and growing by embracing uncertainty and imperfection. All of this is fueled by curiosity.”

We, as leaders or colleagues, make a conscious choice to acknowledge effort. By doing so, we inherently encourage the tenets of Growthenticity.

We’re prompting questions about ‘how’ and ‘why,’ not just ‘what.’

We’re validating learning through action, even if that action leads to an unexpected place.

This strategy creates a space that embraces uncertainty. People view it as an essential part of their personal growth journey.

Acknowledging effort often stems from curiosity about the journey behind the work.

This understanding fosters a more authentic connection. It also leads to an appreciation for the individual’s full contribution. This focus helps individuals become more themselves at work, valued for their striving and learning.

This entire approach helps people feel seen for their true contribution. It fosters an environment where they can authentically engage with their work. They can also explore new approaches without fear of solely outcome-based judgement. Ultimately, they grow into more capable and genuine versions of themselves.

Your Turn

Share how you have seen effort effectively recognised. Or, is there a method you plan to implement more often?

Share your thoughts or experiences in the comments below. Let’s learn from each other!

