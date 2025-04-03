Improve your hybrid meetings with 5 practical tips for better inclusion and engagement. Ensure remote and in-person attendees feel equally valued.

You know that meeting? The hybrid one? Where half the team is physically in the conference room, laughing at some inside joke you can’t quite hear, while you’re staring at the back of someone’s head on a tiny laptop screen?

Or maybe you’re the one in the room, forgetting the folks on the screen until someone pipes up with,

“Uh, could you repeat that?”

Yeah. Been there. Done that. Both sides of the screen.

Hybrid meetings are tricky beasts.

They promise flexibility but often deliver frustration.

It’s way too easy for remote participants to feel like second-class citizens — unheard, unseen, and generally out of the loop.

And folks in the room might forget their remote colleagues even exist for stretches.

This isn’t just awkward; it kills collaboration and makes people dread hitting that “Join Meeting” button.

I remember early hybrid meetings feeling like watching a silent movie through a keyhole.

People in the room would gesture, have side chats, look at something on the physical whiteboard… leaving me totally lost.

It made me hesitant to speak up.

It definitely didn’t feel like one team working together.

We needed better hybrid meeting best practices.

Fixing this isn’t rocket science, but it does take intention.

You can’t just run meetings the old way with a few people dialing in.

You need specific, inclusive meeting strategies to make them work for everyone.

Over time, through trial and (lots of) error, I’ve picked up some remote participation tips that actually help create more fair hybrid meetings.

Let’s look at five key ones.

Key Takeaways

Tech Matters, Big Time: Ensure everyone can see and hear clearly — level the audio-visual playing field.

Lead with Inclusion: The meeting leader must actively manage participation from both locations.

Plan Ahead, Share Ahead: A clear agenda and pre-shared materials help everyone contribute equally.

Use Tools Everyone Can Access: Ditch the physical whiteboard; embrace digital collaboration tools.

Build Bridges, Not Just Agendas: Intentionally foster connection and interaction among all attendees.

Tip 1: Get the Tech Right (Seriously!)

This sounds basic, but it’s amazing how often it goes wrong.

If remote folks can’t hear the people in the room properly, or if they’re staring at a blurry wide shot where they can’t see expressions, the meeting is doomed from the start.

I sat through one meeting where the conference room microphone sounded like it was inside a tin can at the bottom of a well.

People in the room were chatting easily, but anyone remote missed half the conversation.

Trying to contribute felt impossible.

Conversely, I’ve seen in-room folks ignore the main screen because the remote person’s audio was too quiet.

Levelling the playing field starts with decent tech and setup:

Good Audio is Non-Negotiable: Invest in microphones that capture the whole room clearly. Consider individual mics if needed. Remote folks need good headsets too. Test it!

Everyone on Camera (Ideally): Encourage everyone, including those in the room, to join via their own laptop cameras, even if they’re together. This puts everyone in their own “box” on the screen, creating a more equal visual presence. This is a core part of engaging virtual meetings , even in a hybrid setting.

Smart Camera Placement: If using a room camera, make sure remote folks can see faces and expressions, not just the back of heads or a distant wide shot. Some newer hybrid collaboration tools include cameras that automatically frame the current speaker.

Screen Sharing Savvy: Ensure shared screens are easily readable for everyone. Zoom in if necessary. Describe what you’re showing.

Don’t just assume the tech works.

Test it before important meetings.

Ask remote participants,

“Can you hear okay? Can you see the screen clearly?”

Make adjustments.

Getting this right removes a massive barrier to participation.

Tip 2: Facilitate Like Everyone Matters

In a hybrid meeting, the facilitator (whoever is leading the meeting) has a super important job: being the bridge between the physical and virtual rooms.

They need to be hyper-aware of everyone.

It’s easy for conversations to just happen among the people physically present.

I remember being remote and trying to jump into a fast-paced discussion in the room.

I’d unmute, start talking, and get completely talked over because they didn’t see my virtual “hand raise” or couldn’t hear me quickly enough.

It was incredibly frustrating.

An inclusive facilitator actively manages participation:

Actively Solicit Remote Input: Don’t wait for remote folks to fight their way in. Pause regularly and specifically invite them to contribute. “Any thoughts from our remote team members on this?” or “Sandra, I see your hand is up; go ahead.”

Monitor the Chat & Hand Raises: Keep an eye on the virtual meeting platform for questions or comments in the chat or virtual hands raised. Acknowledge them promptly. Maybe even assign someone the role of “chat monitor.”

Repeat or Summarise In-Room Comments: If there’s a key point or question raised in the room, quickly summarise it for the remote folks to ensure they caught it, especially if the audio isn’t perfect.

Set Communication Ground Rules: Establish norms at the start. For example, “Let’s use the hand-raise feature” or “Please state your name before speaking” can help manage the flow. These are simple remote participation tips that make a big difference.

Manage Dominant Voices: Gently ensure that a few people (in the room or remote) don’t monopolise the conversation. Make space for quieter voices.

This active facilitation is maybe the most critical element of inclusive meeting strategies.

It requires conscious effort from the leader.

Tip 3: Structure is Your Friend (Share it Early!)

Hybrid meetings can feel chaotic without a clear roadmap.

People talking over each other, uncertainty about when to speak, confusion about the topic… A well-thought-out agenda, shared in advance, is crucial.

I used to dread meetings with vague agendas like “Project Update.”

Who was updating what?

What decisions needed making?

When could I chime in about my part?

Without structure, remote folks especially can feel lost, unsure of the flow or when their input is relevant.

A good agenda helps everyone follow along and prepare:

Share It Beforehand: Give people time to read it, think about the topics, and prepare their contributions. Include timings if possible.

Clearly State the Goal: What’s the purpose of this meeting? What outcome are we aiming for?

Assign Owners to Topics: If specific people are leading specific parts, note that down.

Specify How Participation Will Work: Will you use a round-robin? Hand raises? Will specific people be called on? Setting expectations reduces confusion.

Include Links to Materials: Attach or link to any documents that need reviewing beforehand. Don’t make people scramble during the meeting.

This preparation is fundamental to hybrid meeting best practices.

It allows everyone, regardless of location, to come prepared and participate meaningfully.

It helps create more fair hybrid meetings because everyone starts with the same information and understanding of the flow.

Tip 4: Use Tools Everyone Can Reach

Remember that physical whiteboard I mentioned?

Great for people in the room, useless for everyone else.

Relying on physical tools automatically excludes remote participants.

Hybrid collaboration tools are designed to fix this.

I was in a brainstorming session once where the team in the room used sticky notes on a wall.

They took a blurry photo afterwards and sent it out.

Helpful? Not really.

I couldn’t read half of it, and I certainly hadn’t been able to contribute in real-time.

Switching to digital tools everyone can access simultaneously is key:

Digital Whiteboards: Tools like Miro, Mural, or built-in options in Teams or Zoom allow everyone to brainstorm, add virtual sticky notes, and draw together in real-time.

Shared Documents: For collaborative note-taking or document editing during the meeting, use Google Docs, Office 365, or similar platforms where everyone can see changes live.

Polling & Q&A Features: Use built-in meeting platform features for quick feedback, voting, or managing questions. It gives everyone an equal voice, easily.

Consistent Platform Use: Try to stick to a core set of tools so people aren’t constantly learning new platforms.

Using these tools effectively makes location irrelevant for participation.

Everyone can see, contribute, and collaborate in the same virtual space.

This makes engaging virtual meetings (even hybrid ones) much easier.

Tip 5: Build Connection, Not Just Check Tasks

Meetings aren’t just about ticking off agenda items.

They’re also where team culture is built, relationships are formed, and trust is established.

The spontaneous pre-meeting chat or post-meeting debrief happens less naturally in a hybrid setting.

I noticed that our hybrid meetings started feeling very transactional. Join, discuss tasks, leave.

We lost some of the human connection. It made collaboration feel a bit more sterile.

Being intentional about fostering connection is important:

Start with a Quick Check-in: Before diving into the agenda, spend just a few minutes with a simple round-robin: “How’s everyone doing today?” or “Share one small win from this week.” Keep it brief, but it helps everyone arrive fully.

Use Reactions & Non-Verbal Cues: Encourage the use of virtual reactions (thumbs up, applause) to show engagement. Make sure people on camera are visually engaged.

Facilitate Social Chit-Chat: If appropriate, allow a few minutes for informal chat at the beginning or end, just like you might in person. The facilitator can help bridge this between locations. “Anything fun planned for the weekend, folks?”

Acknowledge Everyone: Make eye contact with people in the room and look at the camera to connect with remote participants. Use people’s names.

These small things help maintain team cohesion and make meetings feel less like a chore and more like a genuine team gathering.

They contribute to making fair hybrid meetings feel good, too.

Wrapping Up

Running hybrid meetings that don’t suck requires more thought and effort than traditional ones.

You can’t just hope for the best.

By focusing on levelling the tech playing field, facilitating inclusively, structuring clearly, using accessible tools, and intentionally fostering connection, you can create experiences where everyone feels seen, heard, and valued.

These hybrid meeting best practices aren’t just about being nice; they lead to better collaboration, stronger teams, and ultimately, better results.

Try implementing one or two of these inclusive meeting strategies in your next hybrid call.

See what difference it makes.

It’s a learning process for all of us, but aiming for truly fair hybrid meetings is worth the effort.

Your Turn

What’s the biggest challenge you face in hybrid meetings, either as an attendee or a facilitator?

Or what’s one simple change that made a big difference for your team? Let me know in the comments!

