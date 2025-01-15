Image created by the author using DALL-E 3

It was Monday morning, and Jenny sighed as she walked into the dull grey office building that housed Winston Ltd., the engineering firm she worked for.

As the administrative assistant to CEO Thomas, her days were usually filled with paperwork, scheduling meetings, ordering supplies, and whatever mundane tasks needed doing.

While she was grateful to have a job, the work could be tiresome at times.

Sitting down at her desk, Jenny booted up her computer and began scanning through her emails.

Most were routine updates or requests from various department heads.

However, one email caught her eye. It was from Thomas, who was scheduling an all-staff meeting for that afternoon.

Intrigued, she wondered what it could be about. These kinds of company-wide gatherings were rare.

The Announcement

That afternoon, Jenny found herself in the main conference room along with all 70 employees of Winston Ltd.

As everyone took their seats, Thomas stood at the front of the room, waiting for silence.

“Thank you all for being here today. I have an important announcement to make regarding some changes coming to how we operate here at Winston Ltd.” Thomas began.

A murmur arose among the crowd.

Change was not something this traditionally run company was known for.

“As you all know, the engineering industry is becoming more competitive. To keep up, we need to look at new ways of working that harness everyone’s talents. Starting next week, we will be transitioning to a more democratic leadership model,” Thomas announced.

Gasps and whispers filled the room.

Democratic leadership? What did that even mean?

Thomas went on to explain that it meant encouraging participation, valuing all voices, collaborative decision-making, and consensus-building.

Meetings would be held where any staff member could bring forward ideas or raise concerns.

While some seemed open to the changes, Jenny noticed scepticism on many faces, especially the older managers who had been at Winston Ltd. for decades.

She wondered how this transition would go.

Trying it Out

The first democratic meeting was held the following Monday. It went, as expected, a bit slowly as people got used to the new format.

Ideas were shared, problems were raised, and discussions ensued.

By the end, a plan was drafted to address inefficiencies in the production department.

Progress felt tangibly made.

In the following weeks, more meetings were held.

Project teams met to brainstorm concepts before presenting options to the wider group.

Finance and operations collaborated on streamlining processes.

As people opened up, the conversations gradually became more lively and insightful.

Jenny started to notice positive differences throughout the office too.

People from different areas now chatted more in the lunchroom, finding shared interests.

Cross-department initiatives emerged, leading to new innovations no single team could achieve alone.

Still, not everyone was convinced. A few managers grumbled about “wasting time” in meetings.

Others worry that perspectives outside their expertise may lack rigour.

Thomas knew winning a complete buy-in would take patience and perseverance.

Rallying Support

To address lingering doubts, Thomas emphasised clearly communicating the why behind changes.

Through emails, presentations, and one-on-one discussions, he reassured people that this new model aimed to unleash the dormant talents that collaboration could foster.

Early benefits like boosted morale and two new patent applications helped win over fence-sitters too.

A suggestion box was also installed, letting anyone propose improvements anonymously.

Feedback noted that people felt heard, yet some wanted facilitation training to streamline discussions.

Thomas worked with a consultant to provide instructional workshops for all.

As months went by, democratic leadership steadily took root at Winston Ltd.

Annual reviews brought welcome news—staff satisfaction and productivity both reached all-time highs.

Recently, a new robotics contract was secured thanks to the combined skills of mechanical, electrical, and software engineers working as a team.

Looking back, Jenny was proud to have witnessed such a successful cultural shift.

By valuing diverse perspectives through participatory decision-making, Winston Ltd. had levelled up its innovative edge for continued success in changing times.

Key Takeaways…

Here are some of the key takeaways that Thomas and his 70 staff at Winston Ltd. learned on their journey to becoming a democratically run company.

Making the Most of Meetings

Set clear objectives: Start by outlining the goals for the meeting so everyone knows why they’re there. This could be sharing status updates, brainstorming ideas, or making decisions.

Assign roles: Designate a facilitator to keep discussions on track. Have a timekeeper note how long each agenda item takes. Assign a notetaker to document decisions, action items, and next steps.

Mix it up. Try standing meetings, walking meetings, or moving locations periodically. Change up seated groupings so new conversations can start. Bring in snacks to make it more social.

Limit presentations: Listen more than you present. Reserve the slides for essential information. Over-presenting kills participation.

Open the floor. Once a topic is introduced, let various viewpoints emerge organically. Don’t let a few voices dominate the discussion.

Paraphrase together: Have the facilitator regularly summarise what they heard to ensure understanding. Ask if anything was missed to improve accuracy.

Get closure: Prior to proceeding with a matter, allocate time for enquiries, engage in conflict resolution if necessary, and establish agreement on the subsequent actions and duties .

Collect feedback: Check in after to see what people thought worked well and potential areas for improvement for future meetings. Make adjustments to continually enhance the experience.

With some planning and the right facilitation techniques, meetings can become a highlight of any team’s democratic process.

Getting the Whole Team on Board

Implementing a new leadership approach like democracy requires buy-in across the organisation.

Here are some tips they all learned to help bring everyone along:

Set the context: Help people understand why the shift is happening through open communication. Reference challenges it aims to overcome.

Show benefits: Highlight how participation will make them feel more valued, aligned, and informed. Empowerment leads to motivation.

Address concerns: Be upfront about challenges, like longer discussions. Explain how facilitation will streamline the process over time.

Start small: Begin with one team or department to test it out first before expanding company-wide. Early successes will ease wary minds.

Provide training: Teach facilitation, meeting facilitation, and consensus-building skills. Role plays help practise these conversation techniques.

Share progress: Celebrate wins and metrics proving it works through employee newsletters, town halls, or social media. Transparency builds buy-in.

Involve sceptics: Ask initially resistant people to help tweak implementation based on their perspective. Getting them invested transforms Naysayers.

Even the most hierarchy-loving personnel can embrace the shift towards a more democratic organisation with patience and reinforcement of this step-by-step approach.

