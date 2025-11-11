I designed this image using automated photo editing tools on my website .

I once had a truly brilliant team member, Sonia, who decided to leave for a competitor. I remember feeling a pang of frustration. I thought, “If only I’d known what she was really looking for.” I might have been able to keep her.

Sonia’s exit interview provided some understanding, but by then, it was too late. The damage was done; the decision was made.

That experience taught me a powerful lesson. Waiting until someone leaves to understand their needs is a fundamentally reactive strategy. It is often a losing strategy.

It dawned on me that the real power lies in proactive conversations. What if we took a different approach? Instead of exit interviews, what if we focused on “stay interviews“?

These aren’t just feel-good chats. They are a critical strategic tool for any leader or organisation serious about employee retention.

This approach also strengthens employee engagement and encourages a truly loyal workforce. It offers a unique opportunity to understand why your best people stay.

This technique lets you reinforce those positives. Additionally, you can tackle potential issues long before they escalate.

Key Takeaways

Shift from reactive solutions to forward-thinking strategies for employee retention and satisfaction.

Uncover a method for building deeper trust and understanding with your team members.

Gain direct understanding into what truly motivates your people and address challenges before they grow.

Learn how to customise individual engagement plans that make your best talent choose to stay.

Discover how to reduce voluntary turnover and cultivate unwavering loyalty within your organisation.

This is a preview of a premium article for paid subscribers. The rest of this guide is a thorough exploration of the ‘how’—providing a practical, step-by-step method for boosting retention and engagement from the start through meaningful conversations and a structured method.

If you’re ready to move from theory to practice and unlock the exclusive subscriber workbook, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.