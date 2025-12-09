Welcome to this audio test for Substack’s Read-aloud voice feature. This test will help us determine if the Oliver voice is automatically generating audio for posts without manually uploaded MP3 files.

Leadership is about making difficult decisions with incomplete information. The best leaders understand that waiting for perfect clarity often means missing the window of opportunity. They develop the courage to act while remaining flexible enough to adjust course when new information emerges.

This sample text is long enough to generate a meaningful audio file, giving us a proper test of the auto-generated voiceover functionality. If this works, it will save significant time in content creation workflows.