You're deep in focus, finally making progress on that project you’ve been putting off. Then, knock, knock. Someone pops their head in with a “quick question.”

Before you know it, your momentum is gone, and you’re scrambling to get back on track. Sound familiar?

We often praise open-door policies for their ability to foster communication and transparency. However, it's important to note that open-door policies can also lead to burnout.

I learned this the hard way.

After years of saying “my door is always open,” I realised I was drowning in interruptions, and my employee productivity was paying the price.

Read on, and I’ll share why enforcing workplace boundaries isn’t just good for you—it's good for your team, too. You’ll walk away with practical productivity tips to create a workplace where everyone thrives without sacrificing your sanity.

Key Takeaways

Open-door policies can lead to constant interruptions, killing focus and productivity.

Workplace boundaries don’t mean shutting people out—they create clarity and respect.

Clear communication strategies about availability help teams work more efficiently.

Setting boundaries can actually improve trust building in teams and collaboration.

Small changes, like scheduled “office hours,” can make a big difference in workplace culture.

The Myth of the Always-Open Door

When I first became a manager, I wanted to be the approachable leader everyone could count on. So, I adopted the classic open-door policy.

At first, it felt great. People came to me with questions, ideas, and concerns. I felt like I was building trust and fostering a collaborative environment.

But over time, the cracks started to show.

I’d be in the middle of writing a report, and someone would walk in with a “quick question” that turned into a 20-minute conversation. Or I’d be on a tight deadline, only to get sidetracked by a colleague who wanted to vent about a minor issue.

The truth hit me like a tonne of bricks: My open-door policy wasn’t helping anyone. It was just creating chaos.

Why Workplace Boundaries Are Better

1. Boundaries Protect Your Focus

Let’s face it—deep work is hard to come by. When your door is always open, you’re essentially inviting distractions.

Setting boundaries helps you carve out uninterrupted, focused work time to tackle your most important tasks.

For example, I started blocking off two hours every morning for focused work. I let my team know I’d be unavailable during that time unless it was an emergency.

The result? I got more done in those two hours than I used to in an entire day.

2. Boundaries Teach Respect

At first, I worried that setting boundaries would make me seem unapproachable. But the opposite happened.

When I started being clear about my availability, my team began to respect my time—and their own.

Instead of dropping by whenever they felt like it, they started coming prepared with clear agendas. Meetings became more efficient, and everyone felt more valued.

3. Boundaries Encourage Employee Independence

One of the unintended consequences of an open-door policy is that it can create dependency.

If people know they can always come to you for answers, they might not take the time to figure things out on their own.

By setting boundaries, you encourage your team to problem-solve and think critically. It’s like teaching someone to fish instead of handing them a fish every day.

How to Set Boundaries Without Being a Jerk

I get it—setting boundaries can feel uncomfortable, especially if you’re used to being the go-to person. But it doesn’t have to be a big, dramatic change. Here’s how I did it:

1. Communicate Clearly

Let your team know why you’re setting boundaries and how it will benefit everyone.

For example, I explained that uninterrupted focus time would help me be more effective in supporting them.

2. Create “Office Hours”

Instead of an always-open door, I set specific times when I was available for drop-ins.

This gave my team a clear window to ask questions or share ideas without derailing my entire day.

3. Use Visual Cues

Sometimes, a closed door can feel intimidating. I started using a simple sign to indicate when I was in focus mode.

It was a small change, but it made a big difference.

4. Lead by Example

When I started respecting my own time, my team followed suit.

They began setting their own boundaries, which created a healthier, more balanced workplace for everyone.

The Ripple Effect of Boundaries

Here’s the surprising part: Setting boundaries didn’t just help me—it helped my entire team.

Improved Productivity: With fewer interruptions, everyone got more done.

Stronger Collaboration: Meetings became more focused and purposeful.

Better Morale: People felt more in control of their time and less overwhelmed.

It was like a domino effect. By taking care of myself, I created a culture where everyone could thrive.

Wrapping Up

Open-door policies might sound like the gold standard of leadership, but they’re not always the best approach.

Workplace boundaries aren’t about shutting people out—they're about creating a space where everyone can do their best work.

If you’ve been struggling with constant interruptions or feeling like you’re always “on,” it might be time to rethink your approach.

Start small, communicate clearly, and watch how boundaries transform your workplace for the better.

