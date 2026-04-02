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Discover the power of pushing authority downward. Learn how decentralised decision-making equips teams, boosts speed, and transforms your leadership approach.

Early in my career, I thought leadership meant having all the answers. I reviewed every document and approved every minor change. I believed this level of control protected the project. Instead, it created a massive bottleneck.

I worked on a project where my team experienced daily stalls. They waited for my approval on things they already understood perfectly.

This is the ‘permission tax’. It cost organisations time, momentum, and morale.

We often confuse handing out tasks with distributing authority.

Giving someone a task makes them a helper. Giving them the pen for decision making builds true capability.

Such an approach requires vulnerability. You must let go of control. You must trust your team’s competence.

Key Takeaways

The hidden cost of control: Hoarding authority creates bottlenecks that slow down your entire team.

Information should stay put: Move authority down to the experts rather than pushing information up the chain.

Autonomy requires boundaries: Clear guardrails make it safe for teams to act without seeking constant approval.

The Flaw In The Traditional Hierarchy: Why Information Shouldn’t Travel Up

The traditional hierarchy relies on a flawed premise. It assumes data must travel up the chain so leaders can decide. At the organisation I worked for, we followed a precise, rigid model.

But this approach strips away important context. By the time a report reaches a senior desk, it loses on-the-ground nuance. The data becomes stale. Leaders then make choices based on incomplete pictures.

Smart leaders invert this model entirely. They do not move information up. They push authority down to the person holding the information. This reduces delays and improves outcomes.

A strict ‘permission culture’ actively damages team intelligence.

Here is why passing information up fails:

Context becomes lost in executive summaries.

Frontline workers feel their knowledge is ignored.

The delay in approval renders the data obsolete.

When approval matters more than experience, employees stop thinking critically. They learn to wait for instructions. They stop taking initiative because it punishes independent thought.

The modern shift requires a new approach:

Trust the person closest to the problem.

Accept that their method might differ from yours.

Value speed and local knowledge over executive comfort.

The ROI Of Decentralised Decisions

Decentralising authority is more than just a nice idea. It produces measurable returns. It unlocks ‘permissionless innovation’ across the board.

Autonomous teams move much faster. They test ideas and fix problems without waiting for a green light. This adaptability helps the group respond rapidly to changing conditions.

Consider the benefits of distributed authority:

Teams adapt to client needs in real time.

Small errors are corrected before they escalate.

Momentum remains high because roadblocks disappear.

Giving people operational control changes their motivation.

External control breeds compliance. Intrinsic motivation builds highly engaged problem-solvers.

When people own the outcome, they care deeply about the work.

This shift also saves the leader. If you relinquish daily operational choices, you buy back your time. You can finally focus on strategic thinking.

When leaders step out of the weeds, they gain the following:

Time to look at long-term trends.

Mental space to mentor and coach their staff.

Freedom from the constant ping of urgent questions.

How To Safely Distribute Authority

You can’t simply abandon your team and call it autonomy. Decentralisation requires structure. You need clear frameworks to make it safe.

I use a simple system to categorise choices. This helps teams know when to act and when to ask.

The Type 1 and Type 2 framework clarifies boundaries:

Type 1 decisions are high-stakes and irreversible. Leaders must handle these.

Type 2 decisions are low-stakes and easily reversible. Teams must own these.

For Type 2 scenarios, encourage speed over perfection. Encourage your team to take action once they have 70 percent of the data. Waiting for absolute certainty wastes time.

Autonomy must pair with strict guardrails. You must define the playing field clearly.

Effective guardrails include:

Setting clear financial limits for independent spending.

Defining exactly what success looks like.

Explaining the ‘what’ and ‘why’, but leaving the ‘how’ alone.

You must also avoid consensus paralysis.

Not everyone will agree on the best path ahead. Teach your team to ‘disagree and commit’.

This ensures healthy debate does not stall execution.

Building A ‘Leader-Leader’ Culture

A true ‘leader-leader’ culture starts with the words we use. You must change the daily language of your team.

Move away from permission-seeking phrases. When someone asks, ‘Can I do X?’, they defer to you. Ask them to use the language of intent instead. ‘I intend to do X’ shows ownership.

This shift requires psychological safety. People will only take risks if they feel secure.

To build this safety, you must change your reactions:

Do not punish well-intentioned mistakes.

Instead of assigning blame, ask the team what they learned.

Publicly celebrate the courage to try something new.

To remove a permission culture, you must reward initiative. Praise risk-taking even when the outcome falls short. This proves that you value independent action over flawless execution.

Finally, you must manage your ego.

True decentralisation means accepting different approaches:

Your team will solve problems differently than you would.

Their methods might feel unfamiliar or messy.

As long as they hit the goal, the method does not matter.

Wrapping Up

Letting go of control feels unnatural at first. The discomfort is temporary, but the resulting team adaptability is permanent. Start small, set your guardrails, and watch your people step up.

Pushing authority down builds faster, smarter teams. It creates a resilient system that does not rely on one person.

Modern leadership is not about making all the right calls. It is about building an environment where anyone can make the right call.

True leadership authority comes from lifting others up.

🌱 The Decentralised Advantage: The Growthenticity Connection

The central ideas explored in this article aren’t just isolated concepts; they deeply resonate with the principles of what I call ‘Growthenticity’:

‘The continuous, integrated process of becoming more oneself (authentic) through leading with questions, learning through action, and growing by embracing uncertainty and imperfection, all fuelled by curiosity.’

Distributing authority forces us to embrace uncertainty. When we let teams decide the ‘how’, we accept that outcomes will not look exactly as we planned. This imperfection is where real growth happens.

By stepping back, we learn through action alongside our teams. We stop dictating and start leading with questions. This curiosity fuels a culture where everyone becomes a more capable, authentic version of themselves.

Your Turn

What is a recurring decision on your desk right now? Can you safely hand it over to your team this week?

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