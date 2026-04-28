Created using automated photo editing tools on my website , inspired by the IMPACT pillar of Growthenticity.

Formal training has its limits. Discover why authentic growth and real capability building happen through dialogue, observation, and shared work.

I once sat in a windowless room for a three-day leadership workshop. I highlighted a manual. I passed a multiple-choice test. I returned to my desk and immediately reverted to my old habits. The workshop changed nothing.

Formal training fails because it separates knowledge from execution. We try to schedule capability into a calendar. We send people away to learn, hoping they return transformed. This approach rarely works.

At an organisation I worked with, we spent thousands on destination-based courses. The real personal growth happened in the lunchroom. It happened when a junior staff member watched a veteran handle a difficult client call.

Scheduled learning is overrated. Real capability is built in the human spaces between meetings. It happens through observation, shared struggles, and unscripted dialogue.

Key Takeaways

The classroom limit: Formal training accounts for a fraction of real capability, as isolated knowledge fades quickly without immediate application.

Unscripted growth: True development happens in the flow of daily work through observation, shared challenges, and timely conversations.

Safety first: Unscheduled learning requires an environment where people feel secure enough to ask questions and admit mistakes out loud.

The Myth of the Classroom

Most companies invest heavily in destination-based LMS training. They expect high returns. The reality often falls flat. We isolate people from their actual daily tasks. We teach them theory. Then we wonder why they fail to apply it.

The Illusion of Scheduled Capability:

Scheduled capability is an illusion.

You can’t force readiness into a calendar slot.

Formal training accounts for only 10 per cent of real capability building.

The Forgetting Curve:

Employees forget most workshop material within days.

Knowledge separated from application decays rapidly.

Scheduled sessions struggle to keep pace with modern business demands.

The Core Problem:

‘Knowledge sharing’ ultimately fails when disconnected from real work.

Because we separate learning from doing, the investment evaporates.

So, we must rethink how we build skills.

The 70:20:10 Reality: Where Learning Actually Happens

The traditional 70:20:10 model is shifting. Remote and hybrid work settings fracture traditional observation. We must intentionally design for the 90 per cent. Josh Bersin calls this ‘learning in the flow of work’. Real capability is a continuous, fluid process. It is not something neatly scheduled into a calendar.

Just-in-Time Development:

Accessing knowledge at the point of need beats destination-based training.

You solve the problem immediately, which cements the lesson.

Just-in-time learning reduces the gap between theory and action.

Trend Integration and AI:

Integrating resources into daily platforms like Slack keeps teams productive.

Reducing digital friction encourages immediate problem resolution.

Using AI serves up bite-sized microlearning exactly when needed.

Self-Driven Growth:

Embedding resources directly into operations equips individuals to take charge.

This self-driven approach allows for continuous learning without leaving the workflow.

Workers find answers independently and build confidence.

Psychological Safety: The Bedrock of Unscripted Growth

Without psychological safety, informal sharing simply shuts down. People hide their mistakes. They stop asking questions. Amy C. Edmondson’s research in ‘The Fearless Organization’ proves this. High-performing teams require an environment where individuals feel secure. They must feel safe to speak up.

The Foundation of Informal Learning:

Team members must feel secure sharing half-finished ideas.

Brainstorming out loud requires vulnerability and trust.

Silence is often a symptom of fear, not agreement.

Reframing Failure:

Mistakes must become teaching moments, not sources of shame.

Dissent and curious questioning drive better outcomes.

Learning from setbacks happens only when leaders admit their own errors.

Measuring Readiness:

Tools like the Psychological Safety Index gauge readiness for unscripted sharing.

What role does psychological safety play in encouraging knowledge sharing?

It is the absolute prerequisite for unscripted growth.

Designing for Serendipity: Cultivating the Human Spaces

The most profound workplace development happens in human spaces. It occurs between formal programmes. It is a quick chat after a meeting. It is observing a senior leader handle a crisis.

Mentorship as a Daily Practice:

Mentorship must be built through shared struggles and triumphs.

Treating mentoring as a scheduled extracurricular activity kills its impact.

Organic mentoring partnerships form when colleagues tackle complex problems together.

Bridging Theory and Execution:

Social learning closes the gap between what is taught and done.

We must rely on informal influence to shape behaviour.

Direct observation turns abstract concepts into practical skills.

Replicating the Watercooler:

What are the best ways to replicate informal learning moments?

Leaders must intentionally design workflows that encourage observation.

Shadowing and serendipitous dialogue require dedicated, unstructured time.

Conclusion: Grow Authentically in the Human Spaces

When we stop trying to schedule every learning moment, we win. We make room for genuine, collaborative capability building. Genuine capability is forged together.

Measuring the Unmeasurable:

How do we capture the value of learning that can’t be scheduled?

Focus on team performance rather than course completion metrics.

Track the speed of problem-solving and the quality of team dynamics.

Final Call to Action:

Audit your week to see where your real learning originates.

Look between your meetings.

That is where your true capability is built.

Wrapping Up

Development is an active, daily practice. It requires conversation, observation, and proximity to real problems. Stop waiting for the next workshop. Start learning from the people sitting next to you.

🌱 The Growthenticity Connection

The core ideas explored in this article aren’t just isolated concepts; they deeply resonate with the principles of what I call ‘Growthenticity’:

‘The continuous, integrated process of becoming more oneself (authentic) through leading with questions, learning through action, and growing by embracing uncertainty and imperfection, all fuelled by curiosity.’

Informal learning relies entirely on this process. We learn through action by tackling unscripted daily problems rather than reading manuals. We embrace uncertainty when we ask vulnerable questions in the human spaces between meetings.

Curiosity drives us to observe others and integrate their hard-won knowledge into our own authentic practice. When we stop hiding behind formal training schedules, we finally allow ourselves to grow as we really are.

This article explores one practical dimension of Growthenticity by showingtheir that formal training has limits. Authentic growth and real capability building happen through dialogue, observation, and shared work. For the broader cornerstone framework behind these ideas, see my article, The Growthenticity Ecosystem™: A Master Framework for Modern Professionals.

Your Turn

Think about your last major breakthrough at work. Did it happen in a scheduled training session? Or was it during an unscripted conversation?

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