Image created using FLUX-schnell

Discover how a simple question transformed my leadership style and sparked innovation within my team.

Share

A Leadership Wake-Up Call

I thought I had leadership figured out. I set clear expectations, provided direction, and kept projects moving. But something was missing. My team followed instructions, but they weren’t truly engaged. Creativity felt stifled, and innovation rarely surfaced.

Then, one question changed everything.

It wasn’t a complex strategy or a management course that transformed my leadership. It was a moment of genuine curiosity—a single question that paved the way for collaboration, creativity, and a stronger team dynamic.

Allow me to share how that question reshaped my leadership approach, why curiosity in leadership is a game-changer, and how asking questions can drive team innovation.

Key Takeaways

A single well-placed question can shift your leadership style from directive to innovative.

Curiosity fosters team creativity , employee engagement , and a positive work environment .

Leaders who embrace inquiry-based leadership empower their teams to think critically and contribute ideas.

Encouraging open-ended questions strengthens team collaboration and creative problem-solving.

The Moment Everything Changed

It started in a weekly team meeting. We were brainstorming solutions for a persistent workflow issue. As usual, I took charge, laying out possible fixes. The team nodded, agreeing with my suggestions.

But something felt off. The room lacked energy, and no one seemed excited.

Then, on a whim, I asked:

“What’s one thing we could do differently that might completely change how we work?”

Silence. A few glances exchanged. Then, slowly, ideas began to surface. Someone suggested automating a process we had always done manually. Another proposed restructuring how we assigned tasks. Suddenly, the conversation shifted from passive agreement to active problem-solving.

That was the moment I realised the power of questions in leadership.

The Power of Inquiry-Based Leadership

Traditional leadership styles often focus on providing answers. We’re taught that strong leaders should have solutions at the ready. But transformational leadership is about asking the right questions to spark team innovation.

By shifting from instruction to inquiry, leaders:

Encourage growth mindset thinking.

Foster a learning culture where exploration is valued.

Enable teams to develop their own solutions, boosting employee engagement .

Build team creativity by promoting diverse perspectives.

Questions create space for exploration. And when teams feel heard, they’re more likely to take ownership of their work.

How to Lead With Curiosity

If you want to transition from a directive to an innovative leadership style, start by embedding curiosity into your daily interactions. Here are some strategies that worked for me:

1. Shift From Statements to Questions

Instead of saying, “We need to improve our workflow efficiency.” Try asking:

“What’s slowing us down the most? How could we remove that obstacle?”

This invites strategic thinking and team collaboration instead of simply directing tasks.

2. Use Open-Ended Questions

Avoid yes/no questions. Instead of asking, “Do you think this will work?” try:

“What challenges might we face with this approach?” “How could we improve this idea?” “What’s a completely different way to tackle this problem?”

These spark creative problem-solving and encourage deeper discussion.

3. Welcome Unconventional Ideas

Early on, I made the mistake of dismissing ideas that seemed impractical. But true team innovation happens when people feel safe to share even the wildest suggestions.

I started responding with:

“That’s interesting—what inspired that idea?” “How could we make that work?” “What would happen if we tested that on a small scale?”

By leaning into curiosity instead of immediate judgment, I saw a shift in team performance.

Why Curiosity Fuels Team Innovation

When leaders embrace curiosity, teams feel empowered to experiment. Modern leadership isn’t about having all the answers—it’s about creating an environment where the best ideas emerge naturally.

Curiosity Drives Better Leadership

Research shows that leaders who ask thoughtful questions:

✔ Strengthen team trust—Employees feel valued when their opinions matter.

✔ Increase innovation—Curious teams explore unconventional solutions.

✔ Improve team performance—Engaged employees are more productive.

✔ Enhance strategic thinking—Teams develop a proactive mindset.

The shift from giving answers to asking questions was the most impactful leadership change I ever made.

The Question That Keeps My Team Moving Forward

That one question—“What’s one thing we could do differently that might completely change how we work?” — became a cornerstone of my leadership approach.

But I didn’t stop there. Now, I regularly ask my team:

“If we started from scratch, how would we design this process?” “What’s something we’re doing just because we’ve always done it?” “If we had unlimited resources, how would we solve this problem?”

These questions have sparked some of our best ideas. More importantly, they’ve built a culture where everyone feels responsible for driving team innovation.

Thanks for reading...

If you enjoyed reading my story, please like and share any parts you think other readers would find interesting.

Share

Don’t forget to leave your comments about what you thought of this story.

Leave a comment

Consider following me here on Substack and subscribing to my stories.