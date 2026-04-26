Created using automated photo editing tools on my website , inspired by the CLARITY pillar of Growthenticity.

Stop adding to your plate. Discover how clearing the leadership noise and unlearning outdated assumptions drives psychological maturity and authentic growth.

Early in my career, I believed leadership meant doing more. When a project stalled in the organisation I worked for, my instincts were predictable. I added a new tracking spreadsheet or scheduled another weekly check-in.

This instinct is a trap. We suffer from an ‘addition bias’. Research highlighted by the University of Virginia shows that people often miss opportunities to improve things by subtraction, defaulting instead to additive solutions. Adding frameworks and meetings creates the illusion of progress. In reality, it often slows teams down.

Because we face saturated information streams, many leaders operate under heavy mental demand and fragmented attention. Adding more processes can intensify that pressure rather than relieve it, which is why strategic subtraction matters.

We must embrace strategic subtraction. Doing less does not mean caring less. It means clearing space for what matters most.

Authentic growth is not about accumulation. It takes vulnerability to shed what no longer serves us. We must make space for genuine clarity.

Key Takeaways

Addition bias slows us down: The human instinct is to solve problems by adding processes, but true speed comes from removing them.

Unlearning is deliberate: Shedding outdated assumptions requires active effort to overcome our natural resistance to change.

Leadership is curation: Effective leaders protect their team’s focus by actively saying ‘no’ to distractions.

The Psychology of Unlearning

I noticed that experienced professionals often struggled most with change. They held onto past coping mechanisms. Previously, these behaviours had been rewarding.

Unlearning is not simply forgetting. It is deliberate psychological decluttering.

This deliberate mindset shift requires active effort. Adam Grant’s work on rethinking helps explain why this process is so difficult: we often become attached not just to ideas but also to the identity those ideas helped us build.

Relying on past coping mechanisms creates a false sense of security. Identifying the origins of these ingrained behaviours is difficult. Doing so often creates intense cognitive dissonance.

Carol Dweck’s work is also relevant here. People with more of a growth mindset are more likely to see effort as part of learning and setbacks as opportunities to build new skills, which makes it easier to revise old assumptions instead of defending them.

To mature as leaders, we must release specific destructive beliefs:

The illusion that ‘control equals safety’.

The trap of wearing ‘busyness as a badge of honour’.

The belief that visible effort always equals value.

Relinquishing these habits creates immediate benefits. The outcomes of this psychological decluttering include:

Increased psychological maturity.

Greater operational clarity.

Reduced reliance on outdated coping mechanisms.

Ask yourself this question. ‘What habits or assumptions do I need to unlearn to lead more effectively?’

Clearing the Noise: Subtraction as Strategy

While working with a team on a stalled initiative, I changed tactics. I stopped asking what we needed to start doing. Instead, I asked what we needed to stop doing.

Adding new responsibilities under immense pressure leads directly to decision fatigue. Because teams lose sight of the main objective, their agility drops. This noise inevitably leads to severe analysis paralysis.

Such noise is why subtraction matters. The University of Virginia summary of the research shows that people usually do not think of removing something as the solution, even when subtraction would help more than addition. In leadership, that often means adding meetings, rules, approvals, or reporting layers before asking what should be removed.

We must explicitly separate the core ‘signal’ from the relentless ‘distraction’. Organisations that deliberately eliminate friction give their teams a better chance to focus on what truly moves the needle.

You can separate signal from noise by taking these steps:

Identify the core objective and ruthlessly cut peripheral tasks.

Recognise that the most urgent requests are not always the most important.

Establish clear boundaries to protect focused work.

Strategic subtraction looks like this in practice:

Implementing meeting-free days with time blocking to restore focus.

Ditching redundant approval processes that slow down execution.

Stripping away vanity metrics that provide no real insight.

Reflect on your current environment.

‘Where is addition bias creating unnecessary cognitive overload for my team?’ Furthermore, ‘If every meeting or initiative carried a dollar cost, what would I strategically subtract?’

Leadership as Curation

I eventually realised my role wasn’t to generate all the ideas. My role was to filter them. This shifts your approach to being a leader as editor.

Move away from viewing leadership as the accumulation of tasks. Treat it as ‘curation’. A leader acts as a curator of focus. Curation sits at the beautiful intersection of minimalism and meaningfulness.

Saying ‘no’ is an act of reverence for your true priorities. It actively combats the ‘more is better’ fallacy.

The power of saying ‘no’ provides clear advantages:

It protects your team from conflicting priorities.

It signals absolute clarity about your primary goals.

It preserves mental energy for high-stakes decisions.

You can start curating your leadership approach today:

Conduct a Calendar Audit: Ruthlessly cut recurring commitments that lack return on invested time.

Implement a Weekly Subtraction Review: Make it a routine to ask what can be removed rather than added.

Use a Reverse To-Do List: Establish a reverse to-do list to track what you intentionally chose to ignore.

Consider this final question. ‘How can I curate my leadership approach to separate the signal from the noise?’

Conclusion

Strategic subtraction gives the brain the necessary ‘white space’. This space allows us to reflect, excel, and think clearly. Complicated systems do not scale. Simplicity does scale.

True leadership resilience comes from a focused, curated approach. It does not come from endless addition.

I challenge you to take action today. Identify exactly one process, one recurring meeting, or one outdated assumption. Commit to unlearning it and subtracting it from your routine immediately.

Wrapping Up

Clearing the leadership noise is an ongoing practice of subtraction. By removing the unnecessary, you allow your team’s true potential to surface.

🌱 The Unlearning Advantage: The Growthenticity Connection

The core ideas explored in this article aren’t just isolated concepts; they deeply resonate with the principles of what I call ‘Growthenticity’:

‘The continuous, integrated process of becoming more oneself (authentic) through leading with questions, learning through action, and growing by embracing uncertainty and imperfection, all fuelled by curiosity.’

Unlearning forces us to lead with questions about our own ingrained habits. We learn through action by actively removing processes that no longer serve us.

By shedding old assumptions, we embrace the uncertainty of leading without our usual crutches. This curiosity-fuelled subtraction strips away the noise and reveals our most authentic selves.

This article explores one practical dimension of Growthenticity through unlearning, clarity, and strategic subtraction. For the broader cornerstone framework behind these ideas, see my article, The Growthenticity Ecosystem™: A Master Framework for Modern Professionals.

Your Turn

What is a recurring decision on your desk right now? Can you safely hand it over to your team this week?

Thanks for reading...

If you enjoyed reading/listening to my story, please like and share any parts you think other readers would find interesting.

Share

Don’t forget to leave your comments about what you thought of this story.

Leave a comment

Consider following me here on Substack and subscribing to my stories.

References & Further Reading

To support the core ideas discussed above, the following sources provide conceptual, psychological, and leadership foundations for rethinking inherited assumptions, developing a growth-oriented mindset, and understanding why effective change sometimes begins with removing rather than adding.

Grant, A. (2021). Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know. Viking.

(Grant’s work reinforces this article’s message that leadership clarity begins with the willingness to question assumptions and rethink familiar patterns.) Dweck, C. S. (2006). Mindset: The New Psychology of Success. Random House.

(Dweck’s ideas support the article’s emphasis on unlearning, showing why growth depends on seeing change, effort, and discomfort as part of maturity.) Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy, University of Virginia. (2021, April 6). Why our brains miss opportunities to improve through subtraction.

(This source strengthens the article’s core claim that leaders often create overload by adding more when the better solution is to subtract what no longer serves the team.)

📋 Want the Implementation Tools?

Subscribe to Lead, Learn, Grow on Substack for:

✅ Exclusive workbooks with step-by-step exercises for every article

✅ Audio versions you can listen to on the go

✅ 2-week early access before articles appear elsewhere

✅ Community access with 65+ growth-focused professionals

Free tier: Weekly previews + community Paid tier: Full articles + workbooks + audio + priority engagement

Start free →

Lead, Learn, Grow is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Join us as we unpack these ideas and support each other on our journeys.

Here is some information about me and how to connect with me on different platforms.

🤿 Ready to move beyond the fundamentals and dive deeper?

Upgrade now to get the complete implementation system for this article’s topic—plus the tools and support to make it work for you.

--- 🔒 PAYWALL: UPGRADE TO READ THE REST ---