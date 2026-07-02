Think Better to Grow Better: Why Reflective Learning Still Matters

Ever feel like you’re constantly performing at work—pretending to have all the answers, nodding along in meetings while secretly panicking about what you don’t know? That “performative competence” can look productive, but it often means you’re moving fast without actually moving forward.

In this episode, I explain why true growth begins in the mind, built on curiosity, humility and active reflection. You’ll get a simple 15‑minute daily “thinking block” practice to turn raw experience into usable knowledge and a clear case for why sustainable professional development is about thinking better—not hustling harder.

Key takeaways

How to replace performative certainty with honest, accelerated learning

A practical end‑of‑day reflection routine to break the cycle of reacting

Why admitting “I don’t know” and questioning assumptions makes you more credible, not less

How teams can build shared reflection habits that reduce groupthink and improve decisions

Use this episode as a nudge to schedule your own daily pause, ask better questions, and start shaping your career instead of just surviving it.