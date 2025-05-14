Image created by an AI tool

Master skill adaptability through unlearning. Learn to shed outdated mindsets and skills effectively so you can embrace new learning and career agility.

Ever feel like you’re running faster and faster just to stay in the same place professionally?

For years, I prided myself on accumulating knowledge, stacking skill upon skill like a badge of honour. However, things began to change.

What once felt like a solid foundation started to feel more like… well, quicksand.

The realisation hit me: growth isn’t just about adding. Sometimes, the most powerful move we can make is to unlearn.

This idea of proactively shedding outdated skills and mindsets is the key to genuine skill adaptability and sustained professional growth. It’s about making space for the new by consciously letting go of the old.

Are you ready to explore how unlearning can unlock your true career agility?

Share

Key Takeaways

Unlearning is the active, intentional process of discarding obsolete knowledge and behaviours.

True skill adaptability hinges on our willingness to unlearn before we relearn.

A mindset shift towards curiosity and embracing imperfection is crucial for effective unlearning.

Unlearning clears the path for acquiring relevant future skills and enhances cognitive flexibility .

The discomfort of unlearning is a sign of progress, leading to deeper professional growth.

The Ghost of Knowledge Past: Why We Cling to the Outdated

We all have them — those comfortable, well-worn skills and beliefs. They served us well once, maybe even got us promoted.

The thing is, the professional landscape is shifting under our feet at an unprecedented pace. Sticking to old maps in a new territory? That’s a recipe for getting lost.

Think about a software developer who mastered a programming language that’s now obsolete.

Consider a marketer who adheres to strategies that were effective five years ago but are no longer effective today.

Both of these people’s past successes, ironically, can become their biggest hurdles.

It’s human nature to favour the familiar; our brains are wired for efficiency, and reusing old patterns takes less energy than forging new ones.

But what happens when those patterns no longer serve us?

We may encounter an obstacle. We feel frustrated. Our career agility suffers significantly. Maybe you're uncertain about how to initiate the process of unlearning?

Leave a comment

Recognising the Rust: Identifying What to Unlearn

Spotting the need to unlearn isn’t always straightforward. It requires a degree of self-awareness and a willingness to question our expertise — a core tenet of growing authentically.

Here are a few signposts:

Diminishing Returns: Are your proven methods producing less impressive results? This topic is big. That “go-to strategy” might be losing its punch.

Feedback Loops: Could colleagues, clients, or even industry trends be suggesting that your approach might be outdated? Pay attention to these signals, even the subtle ones. They often require us to lead with questions rather than assumptions.

Internal Friction: Do you feel a growing sense of resistance or awkwardness when applying certain skills? This internal dissonance can be your intuition nudging you towards a necessary mindset shift .

New Demands, Old Tools: Are you consistently trying to solve new problems with old tools? If you’re hammering screws, it might be time to unlearn hammering and relearn how to use a screwdriver.

I recall a period when I had a strong attachment to a specific project management methodology. It had been the foundation of my work. But as projects became more fluid and teams more distributed, its rigidity became a bottleneck.

The unlearning process was uncomfortable, filled with the uncertainty of trying new, more agile approaches. It was an active process of letting go, piece by piece, fuelled by the curiosity to find something better.

The Art of Letting Go: Strategies for Effective Unlearning

Unlearning isn’t about forgetting in the passive sense. It’s an active dismantling. It’s like spring cleaning for your brain.

Here's how to initiate the process:

1. Conscious Identification

What: Clearly name the skill, belief, or habit you need to unlearn. Write it down. Acknowledge its past utility but also its current limitations.

Why: Understand why it’s no longer serving you. This “why” is your fuel.

2. Create Replacement Behaviours

Nature dislikes a void. If you unlearn a behaviour without a new one to take its place, the old one will likely creep back in.

Identify the new skill or mindset you want to adopt. This is the relearning part of the equation. For instance, if you’re unlearning micromanagement, you might focus on relearning delegation and trust-building.

3. Practice Mindful Non-Attachment

This sounds a bit zen, but it’s practical. Observe when you’re defaulting to the old way without judgement

Gently redirect yourself towards the new, desired behaviour. The result is learning through action, one small step at a time.

4. Seek Feedback and Embrace Imperfection:

Let trusted colleagues know what you’re working on. Ask for their observations.

Be prepared to stumble. Relearning means being a beginner again. Embrace that feeling of imperfection; it’s where professional growth ignites. This approach is a direct nod to embracing uncertainty.

5. Reflect and Iterate

Regularly check in on your progress. What’s working? What’s challenging?

The cycle of unlearning and relearning is a continuous process. It’s an ongoing refinement, a continuous loop of becoming more adaptable.

Allow me to share a personal example — I used to believe that being “always on” was a sign of dedication.

Unlearning this meant actively scheduling downtime, setting boundaries, and relearning that rest actually boosts productivity and creativity.

It was a battle against ingrained habits, but the improvement in my focus and overall well-being was undeniable.

This journey required me to question my old definition of productivity and be curious about different ways of working.

Share Lead, Learn, Grow

Relearning: Building Anew on Cleared Ground

Once you’ve started to clear away the outdated, the space for relearning opens up. This phase is where future skills take root.

Relearning isn’t just about acquiring new information; it’s about integrating it, practicing it, and making it your own.

When you relearn after intentionally unlearning, you're not simply adding new knowledge to an already unstable foundation. You’re building on solid, prepared ground.

Consider these aspects of effective relearning:

1. Targeted Learning

Focus on skills directly relevant to your current and future goals. Don’t just learn for learning’s sake; learn with purpose.

2. Diverse Learning Methods

Courses and workshops

Mentorship and coaching

Practical application and experimentation (learning by doing!)

Reading and research

3. Embrace “Beginner’s Mind”

Approach new subjects with humility and openness, even if they relate to areas where you previously had expertise. This openness is a hallmark of cognitive flexibility.

4. Consistent Practice

New skills, like muscles, strengthen with use. Regular application is key to making them stick.

The synergy between unlearning and relearning creates a powerful upward spiral of skill adaptability.

It’s not always easy — letting go can feel like a loss, and learning new things can be challenging. But the reward is a renewed sense of competence and readiness for whatever comes next.

The Unlearning Dividend: Enhanced Career Agility and Growth

The commitment to unlearning and relearning pays significant dividends. It’s not just about staying relevant; it’s about thriving in a world of constant change.

What can you expect?

Increased Adaptability: You become more nimble, more capable of pivoting when circumstances demand it. The result is career agility in action.

Improved Problem-Solving: With a broader, more current toolkit, you can approach challenges from fresh angles.

Boosted Confidence: Successfully navigating the unlearning-relearning cycle builds a deep, resilient form of confidence. You know you can adapt.

Enhanced Innovation: By shedding old constraints, you create mental space for new ideas and innovative solutions.

Sustained Professional Growth: This isn’t just about climbing a ladder; it’s about expanding your capacity, your impact, and your fulfilment.

Perhaps you’re now seeing that this isn’t a one-time fix but an ongoing practice? This continuous cycle is what keeps us vibrant and effective in our professional lives.

Get 10% off a group subscription

Wrapping Up

The journey of “unlearning to relearn” is more than a professional strategy; it’s a philosophy for navigating a constantly shifting world. It asks us to be brave enough to question what we know, humble enough to admit when it’s no longer serving us, and curious enough to embrace the new.

By intentionally unlearning, we clear the debris of outdated knowledge and make fertile ground for new skills and mindsets to flourish.

This proactive approach to skill adaptability doesn’t just prepare us for the future; it empowers us to shape it.

It’s about moving from a fixed state of “knowing” to a dynamic state of “growing.”

This path, while sometimes uncomfortable, is where true professional growth and lasting career agility are forged.

🌱 The Growthentic Core of Adaptability

The core ideas explored in this article on unlearning to relearn aren’t just isolated concepts; they deeply resonate with the principles of what I call ‘Growthenticity’:

“The continuous, integrated process of becoming more oneself (authentic) through leading with questions, learning through action, and growing by embracing uncertainty and imperfection, all fuelled by curiosity.”

💡The very act of unlearning demands that we lead with questions: “Is this still true? Is this knowledge still serving me? Is there a better way?”

This introspective questioning is the first step towards shedding what no longer fits. It requires a curiosity to explore beyond our current comfort zone, to genuinely wonder what new possibilities exist if we’re willing to let go of the familiar. This curiosity fuels the entire unlearning engine.

Then comes relearning, which embodies Growthenticity’s concepts of “learning through action” and “growing by embracing uncertainty and imperfection.”

When we choose to relearn, we dedicate ourselves to attempting new things and honing new skills, fully aware that we won't achieve perfection right away.

We step into uncertainty, embracing the discomfort of being a novice again.

It is in this active, often messy, process of trying, failing, adjusting, and trying again that we build new competencies and become more authentically ourselves — more adaptable, more resilient, and more open to continuous growth.

👉 I encourage you to check out my paid Substack offerings at Lead, Learn, Grow to further explore concepts like ‘Growthenticity,’ gain access to practical tools, and connect with a supportive community focused on authentic and impactful growth.

Join us as we unpack these ideas and support each other on our journeys.

🌱Learn more about me and what I offer my free and paid Substack subscribers.🌱

Your Turn

What’s one skill or mindset you’ve realised you might need to unlearn to make space for new growth?

Share your thoughts or experiences in the comments below — I’d love to hear how you’re approaching your own journey of skill adaptability!

Thanks for reading...

If you enjoyed reading my story, please like and share any parts you think other readers would find interesting.

Share

Don’t forget to leave your comments about what you thought of this story.

Leave a comment

Here is some information about me and how to connect with me.

Consider following me here on Substack and subscribing to my stories.