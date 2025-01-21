Lead, Learn, Grow

Lead, Learn, Grow

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Williams's avatar
Mark Williams
Jan 24

Simulation or not. Does it matter? Would we do things differently IF we knew one way or another. Whether it is or isn’t… “this” is, for us all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Keith-Williams and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Keith Williams
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture