Whilst I think I’m pretty internally referenced, meaning I know when I’ve done it well, or not, so I don’t need a pat on the back to make me feel better.

It’s is still great to hear when time has passed how people are still using / interpreting how one did stuff.

Often it’s the smaller things, to oneself that is, that seem to stick with others.

About a decade after I left one firm, a friend (ex colleague) told me…

“we still use the “mark Williams wet finger in the air method”.

“What” I said.

“You know for estimating. You know when you don’t know, but you piece estimates together based on previous experiences/ gut feels”.

“Ahh I said, Tbh I’d completely forgotten that’s what I said to pull an estimate together when you just need something to work with.”

